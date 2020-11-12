Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD recovery seeks validation from 50-day EMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Silver rises for third consecutive day, forms lower high below the key EMA.
  • Sustained trading beyond 100-day EMA keeps the buyers hopeful.

Silver eases from an intraday high of $24.31 to $24.26 during the pre-Tokyo open trading on Friday. Even so, the white metal prints 0.10% intraday gains while marking a third positive daily figure.

While the pair’s successful trading beyond 100-day EMA favors the buyers, lower highs marked during the last three days below 50-day EMA teases intraday sellers for entry.

On their return, silver bears can initially target the weekly low near $23.55 before again battling with the 100-day EMA level of $23.50.

During the quote’s weakness past-100-day EMA, an ascending trend line from September 24, at $23.00 now, holds the key to an additional south-run towards the monthly bottom surrounding $22.60/55.

Meanwhile, an upside clearance beyond the 50-day EMA level of $24.45 will challenge a three-month-old resistance line, at $25.80 now.

In doing so, the $25.00 and October’s peak close to $25.55 can offer intermediate halts.

Silver daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 24.29
Today Daily Change 0.07
Today Daily Change % 0.29%
Today daily open 24.22
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 24.32
Daily SMA50 24.79
Daily SMA100 24.07
Daily SMA200 20.17
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 24.44
Previous Daily Low 23.78
Previous Weekly High 25.85
Previous Weekly Low 23.23
Previous Monthly High 25.56
Previous Monthly Low 22.59
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 24.18
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 24.03
Daily Pivot Point S1 23.86
Daily Pivot Point S2 23.49
Daily Pivot Point S3 23.2
Daily Pivot Point R1 24.51
Daily Pivot Point R2 24.8
Daily Pivot Point R3 25.17

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

USD/JPY: Bears keep reins, approach 105.00 as virus woes weigh risks

USD/JPY: Bears keep reins, approach 105.00 as virus woes weigh risks

USD/JPY extends the previous day’s downbeat performance, refreshes intraday low. Japanese PM Suga turns down calls of national emergency even as daily cases refresh record high. Virus updates, US Michigan Consumer Sentiment can provide fresh impulse.

USD/JPY News

AUD/USD: Bears eyeing a high probability setup

AUD/USD: Bears eyeing a high probability setup

AUD/USD is moving towards a bearish weekly close following last week's colossal 5% advance from below the 0.71 level. Bears lining up a high probability setup for a deep Fibonacci retracement.

AUD/USD News

Gold buyers eye $1,900 amid risk-off mood

Gold buyers eye $1,900 amid risk-off mood

Gold pares early-week losses despite latest pullback from $1,883.93. Covid recalls activity restrictions in US states, Fed Chair Powell warns about vaccine hopes. Trade, political tensions also join the line to weigh the risks.

Gold news

NZD/USD: Sellers look to 0.6800 as RBNZ’s Orr follows Fed’s Powell

NZD/USD: Sellers look to 0.6800 as RBNZ’s Orr follows Fed’s Powell

NZD/USD extends pullback from March 2019 high flashed the previous day. RBNZ Governor Orr doubts recovery hopes like Fed Chair Powell. Auckland marks fresh virus cases, New Zealand data stays mixed.

NZD/USD News

WTI retreats below $42 after EIA shows large build up in US crude oil stocks

WTI retreats below $42 after EIA shows large build up in US crude oil stocks

Crude Oil Stocks Change in the US was +4.3 million barrels in the week ending November 6th, the weekly report published by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) revealed on Thursday. 

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures