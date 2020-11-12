Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD recovery seeks validation from 50-day EMA

- Silver rises for third consecutive day, forms lower high below the key EMA.
- Sustained trading beyond 100-day EMA keeps the buyers hopeful.
Silver eases from an intraday high of $24.31 to $24.26 during the pre-Tokyo open trading on Friday. Even so, the white metal prints 0.10% intraday gains while marking a third positive daily figure.
While the pair’s successful trading beyond 100-day EMA favors the buyers, lower highs marked during the last three days below 50-day EMA teases intraday sellers for entry.
On their return, silver bears can initially target the weekly low near $23.55 before again battling with the 100-day EMA level of $23.50.
During the quote’s weakness past-100-day EMA, an ascending trend line from September 24, at $23.00 now, holds the key to an additional south-run towards the monthly bottom surrounding $22.60/55.
Meanwhile, an upside clearance beyond the 50-day EMA level of $24.45 will challenge a three-month-old resistance line, at $25.80 now.
In doing so, the $25.00 and October’s peak close to $25.55 can offer intermediate halts.
Silver daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.29
|Today Daily Change
|0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29%
|Today daily open
|24.22
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.32
|Daily SMA50
|24.79
|Daily SMA100
|24.07
|Daily SMA200
|20.17
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.44
|Previous Daily Low
|23.78
|Previous Weekly High
|25.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.23
|Previous Monthly High
|25.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.59
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.03
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.86
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.49
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.2
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.51
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.8
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.17
