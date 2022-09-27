- Silver price jumps back beyond 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, off from two-week low.
- RSI, MACD suggests further upside towards weekly resistance line.
- Convergence of 200-SMA, previous support line from early September challenge bulls.
- Sellers should break $18.30 before retaking the control.
Silver price (XAG/USD) extends recovery from a fortnight low to $18.55 during early Tuesday morning in Europe.
In doing so, the bright metal regains its place beyond the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of September 01-12 upside, after a brief fall the previous day.
Given the receding bearish bias of the MACD and the recently improving RSI (14) from the oversold territory, the XAG/USD prices are likely to approach a downward sloping resistance line from Friday, close to $18.70 at the latest.
However, a confluence of the 200-SMA and the support-turned-resistance line from September 01, close to $19.10, appears a tough nut to crack for the metal sellers.
If at all the silver price rallies beyond $19.10, the upside momentum won’t hesitate to challenge the monthly peak near $20.00.
Alternatively, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of $18.50 acts as immediate support for the metal traders to watch for fresh impulse.
Also acting as the downside filter is the broad horizontal support around $18.30-35, established on August 30.
Silver: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|18.53
|Today Daily Change
|0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|0.93%
|Today daily open
|18.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|18.85
|Daily SMA50
|19.3
|Daily SMA100
|20.15
|Daily SMA200
|22.04
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|19.03
|Previous Daily Low
|18.33
|Previous Weekly High
|19.92
|Previous Weekly Low
|18.77
|Previous Monthly High
|20.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|17.94
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|18.6
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|18.77
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|18.12
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|17.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|17.42
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|18.82
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|19.28
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|19.52
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD snaps five-day downtrend near 0.9650 with eyes on ECB’s Lagarde, US data
EUR/USD prints the first daily gains in six around 20-year low. Markets consolidate recent moves amid light calendar, mixed headlines. Hawkish central bankers, energy crisis keeps bears hopeful despite immediate rebound.
GBP/USD rebound pokes 1.0800 as BOE hesitates, DXY tracks yields ahead of key data
GBP/USD reverses the previous day’s heavy losses as it bounces off the all-time low to 1.0780 during early Tuesday morning in Europe. In doing so, the Cable pair renews intraday high while also snapping the five-day downtrend.
Gold aims establishment above $1,630 as DXY skids, US data eyed
Gold price has extended its gains to near $1,630.00 after rebounding from $1,621.14 on Monday. The precious metal is eyeing an establishment above $,1630.00 as the US dollar index (DXY) is displaying a vulnerable performance right from the opening tick.
MATIC: These signals are key to catching Polygon’s 20% rally
MATIC price continues to consolidate around the range low for more than a week and shows no signs of breaking out. Investors should pay close attention and anticipate the bullish resurgence, which could trigger an explosive move.
USA depression likely and watch for currency intervention
It has been easy, but we need to be on our toes now. Stocks and currencies can have an accelerated crash! Now, that the world suddenly has the same ideas we highlighted 6-12 months ago, it is time to get back on our toes.