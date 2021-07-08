Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD rebounds from over one-week lows, retakes $26.00 mark

- Silver managed to recover a major part of its early lost ground to over one-week lows.
- The near-term technical set-up might have shifted back in favour of bearish traders.
- Sustained weakness below the $26.70 confluence is needed to confirm negative bias.
Silver attracted some dip-buying just ahead of the $25.70 confluence support and staged a modest intraday bounce from over one-week lows touched earlier this Thursday.
The XAG/USD was last seen hovering near the top end of its daily trading range, just above the $26.00 mark. The uptick allowed the commodity to stall this week's retracement slide from the $26.75-80 resistance, or the 38.2% Fibonacci level of the $23.78-$28.75 move up.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart – though have been recovering from lower levels – are still holding in the negative territory. This, along with the lack of any strong follow-through buying, supports prospects for a further near-term depreciating move.
That said, the emergence of some buying at lower levels makes it prudent to wait for a convincing break through the $25.70 region before placing fresh bearish bets. This comprises the very important 200-day SMA and the 61.8% Fibo. level, which should act as a key pivotal point.
Some follow-through selling below June monthly swing lows, around mid-$25.00s, will reaffirm the bearish bias and turn the XAG/USD vulnerable. The downward trajectory could then get extended and drag the white metal towards challenging the key $25.00 psychological mark.
On the flip side, the 26.25-30 static resistance, coinciding with the 50% Fibo. level, now seems to cap any meaningful upside ahead of the $26.45-50 region. Sustained strength beyond has the potential to lift the XAG/USD back towards the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the $26.75-80 region.
The next relevant resistance is pegged near the $27.00 round-figure mark, above which the XAG/USD could climb further towards the 23.6% Fibo. level, around mid-$27.00s.
Silver daily chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|26.06
|Today Daily Change
|-0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.34
|Today daily open
|26.15
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26.45
|Daily SMA50
|27.07
|Daily SMA100
|26.49
|Daily SMA200
|25.78
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|26.44
|Previous Daily Low
|25.98
|Previous Weekly High
|26.56
|Previous Weekly Low
|25.52
|Previous Monthly High
|28.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|25.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|26.16
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|26.26
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|25.94
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|25.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|25.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26.4
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26.65
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26.85
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
