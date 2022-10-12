Meanwhile, oscillators on the daily chart have just started drifting into the negative territory and maintain their bearish bias on the 4-hour chart. The set-up supports prospects for further losses, through sustained weakness below the $19.00 mark is needed to reaffirm the outlook. The XAG/USD might then slide to the $18.60 zone before dropping to the $18.35 area and the $18.00 round figure.

A convincing break through the aforementioned barrier will suggest that the recent downfall has run its course and lift spot prices back towards the $20.00 psychological mark. The latter coincides with 38.2% Fibo. level, above which the XAG/USD could climb the 23.6% Fibo. level, around the $20.40 area. The momentum could further get extended towards reclaiming the $21.00 round-figure mark.

From a technical perspective, any subsequent move up is likely to confront stiff resistance near the $19.55-$19.60 confluence support breakpoint. The said region comprises the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent recovery from the YTD low and the 100-period SMA on the 4-hour chart. This, in turn, should act as a pivotal point and help determine the near-term trajectory for the XAG/USD.

Silver finds some support near the $19.00 mark and stages a modest recovery from over a one-week low touched earlier this Wednesday. The uptick allows the white metal to snap a three-day losing streak and stall its recent sharp pullback from the $21.25 area, or the highest level since late June.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.