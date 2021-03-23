Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD rebounds from daily lows, additional losses are likely

- Silver is falling for the second straight day on Tuesday.
- Additional losses toward $25 are likely if $25.40 support fails to hold.
- Initial resistance for XAG/USD is located around $25.80.
The XAG/USD pair lost nearly 2% on Monday and touched its lowest level in ten days at $25.41 before closing at $25.75. With the greenback starting to gather strength on Tuesday, the pair extended its slide and fell to a daily low of $25.45 but managed to stage a modest recovery. As of writing, XAG/USD was down 0.7% on the day at $25.58.
Silver technical outlook
Until Monday, silver has been fluctuating in a horizontal range between $26.50 and $26 and the latest movements suggests that the price broke below that range. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the one-day chart stays around 40, confirming the near-term bearish outlook.
On the downside, the initial support is located at $25.40 (daily low, static level). If a four-hour candle manages to close below that level, XAG/USD could aim for $25 (psychological level).
Resistances, on the other hand, are located at $25.80 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of Feb. 25 - Mar. 5 decline) and $26 (psychological level, former support, 20, 50, 100-period SMAs). As long as the latter hurdle remains intact, sellers are likely to look to remain in control of silver's action.
Additional levels to watch for
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|25.58
|Today Daily Change
|-0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.66
|Today daily open
|25.75
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26.26
|Daily SMA50
|26.38
|Daily SMA100
|25.63
|Daily SMA200
|24.61
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|26.24
|Previous Daily Low
|25.41
|Previous Weekly High
|26.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|25.76
|Previous Monthly High
|30.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|25.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.73
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.92
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|25.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.97
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.54
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26.19
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26.63
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|27.02
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
