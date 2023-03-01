Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD rebound appears unimpressive below $21.20 hurdle

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
Share:
  • Silver price extends the previous day’s recovery from the lowest levels since early November 2022.
  • Sustained break of 100-HMA, bullish MACD signals and ascending trend channel keep buyers hopeful.
  • Overbought RSI conditions challenge XAG/USD run-up past $21.20 hurdle, 200-HMA act as additional upside filter.

Silver price (XAG/USD) remains firmer around $21.10 as bulls extend the previous day’s rebound from the multi-day low during early Wednesday. In doing so, the bright metal marches with a two-day-old ascending trend channel while justifying the bullish MACD signals.

However, the overbought conditions of the RSI (14) join multiple technical hurdles around $21.20 to challenge the metal’s further upside momentum. Among the key resistances, the February 17 swing low and the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the pair’s February 22-28 fall gain major attention. Also challenging the buyers is the upper line of the stated bullish channel.

Even if the XAG/USD rises past $21.20, the 200-Hour Moving Average (HMA) could challenge bullion buyers near $21.35.

Following that, a north-run towards the late February swing high near $22.00 can’t be ruled out.

On the contrary, a downside break of the 100-HMA, around $21.00 by the press time, could challenge the nearby bullish chart formation by poking the $20.90 support.

Should the quote successfully defies the ascending trend channel, the previous monthly low near $20.40 and the $20.00 psychological magnet will gain the market’s attention.

To sum up, the Silver price is likely to remain in recovery mode but the upside room appears limited.

Silver price: Hourly chart

Trend: Limited upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 21.07
Today Daily Change 0.16
Today Daily Change % 0.77%
Today daily open 20.91
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 21.91
Daily SMA50 23.03
Daily SMA100 22.05
Daily SMA200 21
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 21.01
Previous Daily Low 20.42
Previous Weekly High 21.98
Previous Weekly Low 20.74
Previous Monthly High 24.64
Previous Monthly Low 20.42
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 20.78
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 20.64
Daily Pivot Point S1 20.55
Daily Pivot Point S2 20.19
Daily Pivot Point S3 19.96
Daily Pivot Point R1 21.14
Daily Pivot Point R2 21.36
Daily Pivot Point R3 21.72

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats modestly, clings to gains above 1.0650 after US data

EUR/USD retreats modestly, clings to gains above 1.0650 after US data

EUR/USD has retreated modestly from the weekly high it set near 1.0700 earlier in the session but managed to stay in positive territory above 1.0650. The US data showed that input inflation increased in the manufacturing sector in February, helping the USD erase some of its daily losses.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD reverses direction, drops toward 1.2000

GBP/USD reverses direction, drops toward 1.2000

GBP/USD has lost its traction in the second half of the day and declined toward 1.2000. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment after the ISM Manufacturing PMI data from the US seems to be helping the US Dollar stage a rebound, causing the pair to push lower.

GBP/USD News

Gold drops below $1,840 as US yields gain traction

Gold drops below $1,840 as US yields gain traction

Gold price reversed its direction and dropped below $1,840 in the American session. After the data from the US revealed that the Prices Paid component of the ISM Manufacturing PMI survey climbed above 50 in February, the 10-year US T-bond yield rose toward 4%, weighing on XAU/USD.

Gold News

Solana: With negativity priced in, SOL could jump 80% in just three months

Solana: With negativity priced in, SOL could jump 80% in just three months

Solana (SOL) price is set to rip roughly 80% higher in the coming months as a massive tailwind heads its way. A big dispersion is set to happen in cryptocurrencies as the US regulatory crackdown is just around the corner. 

Read more

AMC stock craters as bulls take profits following consensus beat

AMC stock craters as bulls take profits following consensus beat

AMC stock is down 8.1% at $6.56 in Wednesday's premarket trade after early excitement over the cinema chain's fourth quarter beat of Wall Street consensus projections faded.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures