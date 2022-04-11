Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD rallies into the low $25.00s amid safe-haven bid, despite higher yields

But the silver bulls won’t be declaring victory for the week just yet, given a plethora of key upcoming risk events. A barrage of Fed policymakers will be speaking in the coming days (with a total of four appearing on Monday alone) and are likely to reiterate recent hawkish messages. But the main event(s) of the week will be the release of US Consumer and Producer Price Inflation data on Tuesday and Wednesday which, if they surprise to the upside, could exert even more pressure on the Fed to be hawkish.

XAG/USD has rallied more than 40 cents from opening levels near $24.75 to current levels around $25.20 and, in doing so, broken to the north of its 21-Day Moving Average at $24.92. Technical buying on the break above a downtrend that had been in play since early March certainly seems to have helped. Bulls will now be eyeing a test of late March highs at $25.85 ahead of a potential run towards last month’s highs near $27.00.

Risk-off trade in global equities as markets fret about recent news regarding the Russo-Ukraine war and the risk of a further widening of lockdowns in China has offset the negative impact of a continued sharp rise in global yields on precious metals markets. Indeed, though US 10-year yields have rallied a further 3-4bps to a fresh multi-year high above 2.75%, thus increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets (like precious metals), spot silver (XAG/USD) trades with impressive on the day gains of more than 1.7%.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.