Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD pulls back under $26.00 from one-month highs, remains underpinned for now

- Silver has pulled back into the $25.80s from earlier more than one-month highs in $26.20s as US yields/USD rose.
- But XAG/USD hold onto gains for the day amid elevated geopolitical/inflation concerns.
After hitting its highest levels in more than one month in the $26.20s per troy ounce, profit-taking has seen spot silver (XAG/USD) prices pull back into the $25.80s, eroding the day’s gains to only about 20 cents or about 0.8%. That compares the gains of as much as 60 cents or over 2.0% at earlier highs. Bouyant US yields that saw major benchmarks hitting fresh multi-year highs, and a strong US dollar that saw the DXY hit its highest point since April 2020 are probably the main reasons why silver bulls decided to book profits.
Higher US yields raise the “opportunity cost” of holding non-yielding assets like silver, hence the typically negative correlation. Meanwhile, a strong US dollar makes USD-denominated commodities more expensive to the holders of international currency, hence the typically negative correlation between XAG/USD and the buck. But in recent weeks, this correlation has been notably weaker than usual given elevated geopolitical/inflation concerns.
And those concerns were key factors driving the market’s mood on Monday. Even though trading volumes were low due to market closures in Europe and some Asia Pacific countries, precious metals markets saw decent gains as the fighting in Ukraine intensified and prospects for a peace deal further receded. This has helped ignite further upside in global energy markets and given the expectation that strict Western sanctions on Russia aren’t going away any time soon, demand for inflation protection remains strong.
This will remain a key theme this week in precious metals markets. Even if Fed Chair Jerome Powell is hawkish in his remarks on Thursday and this does ignite further upside in the US dollar and US yields, many silver bulls will be confident that XAG/USD will soon take the $26.00 level and march on towards recent highs near $27.00.
XAG/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|25.84
|Today Daily Change
|0.18
|Today Daily Change %
|0.70
|Today daily open
|25.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.98
|Daily SMA50
|24.69
|Daily SMA100
|23.75
|Daily SMA200
|23.88
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.87
|Previous Daily Low
|25.3
|Previous Weekly High
|25.87
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.68
|Previous Monthly High
|26.95
|Previous Monthly Low
|23.97
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.52
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.65
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|25.35
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|25.03
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.77
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.92
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26.19
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26.5
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hits fresh-month lows, threatens 50-day SMA
The Australian dollar extends its losses below the 0.7400 mark, weighed by risk aversion, and threatens the 50-day SMA at 0.7330. Focus during the Asian session would be on the Reserve Bank of Australia's latest meeting minutes.
EUR/USD back under pressure as the dollar advances
US dollar gains momentum on Monday’s American session amid higher yields. EUR/USD is about to test the 2-year low of 1.0756, as a bearish path prevails.
Gold retreats from five-week highs but holds onto daily gains
Gold price has been rejected after approaching the $2,000 area. The metal still maintains intraday gains despite higher US yields and a stronger dollar. Its safe-haven status and the search for a hedge against inflation keep the metal in demand.
Bitcoin bulls try to make a comeback
Bitcoin price opens this week's trading session with bearish force, it has printed steep bearish engulfing candles on the 4-hour chart. Traders should keep a close eye out for a new bottom.
Stock traders embrace themselves for another earnings week
Stock bulls are trying to gain back some of the recent losses as Q1 earnings season gets off to a mixed start. As for the war in Ukraine, President Biden announced another +$800 million in weaponry for Ukraine on Wednesday.