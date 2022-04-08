Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD pulls back under $24.50 as US dollar, yields press higher

- Silver has pulled back under the $24.50 level as the US dollar and US yields press higher into the weekend.
- XAG/USD continues to trade close to its 50DMA.
- Hawkish Fed chatter is a downside risk, but silver continues to benefit from demand for inflation-protection.
Spot silver (XAG/USD) prices have pulled back from earlier session highs in the $24.70s to trade back under the $24.50 level once again, where they now trade down about 0.8% on the day. That means XAG/USD is back to within a few cents of its 50-Day Moving Average at $24.44, which has been acting as a bit of a magnet to the price action in recent days.
Selling pressure returned to precious metal markets in recent trade amid continued strength in the US dollar and upwards moves across the US yield curve. FX and bond markets have this week been reacting to hawkish rhetoric from Fed policymakers, who seem more and more onboard with 1) lifting rates quickly back to neutral and potentially above and 2) reducing the size of the balance sheet rapidly. Higher yields increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as silver, whilst a stronger dollar makes USD-denominated commodities more expensive for the holders of foreign currency.
XAG/USD now looks on course to post a weekly loss of about 0.7%, which is not as bad as some strategists might have expected given the extent of the recent moves higher in USD and US yields. Many silver bears were targeting another test of recent lows in the $24.00 area, which did not manifest (this week’s low point was at $24.12). Developments related to the Russo-Ukraine war, primarily its disruptive impact on the global economy, mean a geopolitical risk premia remains priced into precious metals, as well as demand for inflation protection.
Ahead of next week’s key US Consumer and Producer Price Inflation figures for March, investors may want to hold onto the likes of silver and gold. A big upside surprise might trigger a bounce, as has happened a few other times in the last six months, even though an upside surprise would also lead to further bets on Fed tightening.
XAG/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.64
|Today Daily Change
|0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|24.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.96
|Daily SMA50
|24.41
|Daily SMA100
|23.68
|Daily SMA200
|23.9
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.66
|Previous Daily Low
|24.24
|Previous Weekly High
|25.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.97
|Previous Monthly High
|26.95
|Previous Monthly Low
|23.97
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.5
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.4
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.34
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.08
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.92
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.76
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.18
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
