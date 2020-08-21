Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD pick-up bids above $27.00 inside short-term triangle

Silver extends the previous day’s recovery moves to refresh intraday high to $27.54.

A nine-day-old triangle formation restricts immediate moves.

100-bar SMA adds to the downside support, multiple resistances to challenge the run-up below $30.00.

Silver prices recently refreshed intraday high before easing to $27.45 during the early Asian session on Friday. Even so, the white metal remains inside a short-term symmetrical triangle formation while funneling down the exit points.

With the MACD histogram teasing the bulls and 100-bar SMA adds to the supports, the bullion prices are likely to gain.

Though, a clear break of $28.10 will be necessary for the buyers to attack August 10 top of $29.40 and the monthly peak close to $29.85 before aiming the $30.00 threshold.

On the contrary, a downside break of the aforementioned triangle’s support, at $27.00, may bounce off a 100-bar SMA level of $26.48, if not then July 28 high near $26.20 can challenge the sellers.

In a case where the metal prices keep trading southward past-$26.20, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of July 28 to August 06 upside, at $25.20 will be in the spotlight.

Silver four-hour chart

Trend: Bullish