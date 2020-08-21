Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD pick-up bids above $27.00 inside short-term triangle

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Silver extends the previous day’s recovery moves to refresh intraday high to $27.54.
  • A nine-day-old triangle formation restricts immediate moves.
  • 100-bar SMA adds to the downside support, multiple resistances to challenge the run-up below $30.00.

Silver prices recently refreshed intraday high before easing to $27.45 during the early Asian session on Friday. Even so, the white metal remains inside a short-term symmetrical triangle formation while funneling down the exit points.

With the MACD histogram teasing the bulls and 100-bar SMA adds to the supports, the bullion prices are likely to gain.

Though, a clear break of $28.10 will be necessary for the buyers to attack August 10 top of $29.40 and the monthly peak close to $29.85 before aiming the $30.00 threshold.

On the contrary, a downside break of the aforementioned triangle’s support, at $27.00, may bounce off a 100-bar SMA level of $26.48, if not then July 28 high near $26.20 can challenge the sellers.

In a case where the metal prices keep trading southward past-$26.20, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of July 28 to August 06 upside, at $25.20 will be in the spotlight.

Silver four-hour chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1953.14
Today Daily Change 6.34
Today Daily Change % 0.33%
Today daily open 1946.8
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1972.83
Daily SMA50 1859.41
Daily SMA100 1783.04
Daily SMA200 1664.46
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1955.49
Previous Daily Low 1924.52
Previous Weekly High 2049.96
Previous Weekly Low 1863.24
Previous Monthly High 1984.8
Previous Monthly Low 1757.7
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1943.66
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1936.35
Daily Pivot Point S1 1929.05
Daily Pivot Point S2 1911.3
Daily Pivot Point S3 1898.08
Daily Pivot Point R1 1960.02
Daily Pivot Point R2 1973.24
Daily Pivot Point R3 1990.99

 

 

