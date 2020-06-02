Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD parked above $18.00/oz

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • XAG/USD is stabilizing near levels last seen in late February 2020.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 18.40 resistance.  
 

Silver four-hour chart 

 
Silver is holding in 3-month highs just below the $18.40 per troy ounce resistance level. XAG/USD  bulls remain in charge but a clear break above the 18.40 level would be needed for the market to march north towards the 18.80 and 19.00 levels. On the other hand, a turn below the 17.75 support can lead to some retracement down towards the 17.25 level.  
 
 
Resistance: 18.40, 18.80, 19.00
Support: 17.75, 17.25, 16.75
 
 

Additional key levels

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 18.26
Today Daily Change -0.04
Today Daily Change % -0.22
Today daily open 18.3
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 16.54
Daily SMA50 15.53
Daily SMA100 16.31
Daily SMA200 16.96
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 18.39
Previous Daily Low 17.85
Previous Weekly High 17.91
Previous Weekly Low 16.85
Previous Monthly High 17.91
Previous Monthly Low 14.72
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 18.18
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 18.06
Daily Pivot Point S1 17.97
Daily Pivot Point S2 17.65
Daily Pivot Point S3 17.44
Daily Pivot Point R1 18.5
Daily Pivot Point R2 18.71
Daily Pivot Point R3 19.04

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

