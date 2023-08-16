Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD looks to build on intraday positive move, not out of the woods yet

- Silver recovers further from a nearly two-month low touched the previous day.
- A move beyond the 100-hour SMA supports prospects for further intraday gains.
- The broader setup warrants caution before confirming a bottom for the XAG/USD.
Silver gains some positive traction on Wednesday and builds on the previous day's late rebound from the $22.20 area, or a nearly two-month low. The white metal extends its steady intraday ascent through the early part of the European session and climbs to a fresh daily high, around the $22.65-$22.70 region in the last hour.
From a technical perspective, the intraday strength beyond the 100-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) might have already set the stage for a further appreciating move. Moreover, oscillators on the 1-hour chart have been gaining positive traction and are still far from being in the overbought zone, validating the constructive outlook. That said, it will still be prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that the XAG/USD has formed a near-term bottom.
Moreover, technical indicators on the daily chart are still holding deep in the bearish territory. Apart from this, the recent break below the very important 200-day SMA suggests that the attempted recovery might still be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly. Hence, any subsequent move up is more likely to confront stiff resistance near the $22.80-$22.85 region ahead of the $23.00 mark and the $23.25 region, or the 200-day SMA.
The latter should act as a key pivotal point, which if cleared might trigger a short-covering move and lift the XAG/USD to the $23.60-$23.65 horizontal barrier. Bulls might eventually aim to reclaim the $24.00 round figure.
On the flip side, the overnight swing low, around the $22.20 region, nearing the multi-month low, around the $22.15-$22.10 area touched in June, might continue to protect the immediate downside. Bearish traders might wait for some follow-through selling below the $22.00 mark before placing fresh bets. The XAG/USD might then accelerate the fall towards the $21.55-$21.50 area en route to the $21.00 round figure. The downward trajectory could get extended further towards intermediate support near the $20.60 area before Silver drops to the YTD low, or levels just below the $20.00 psychological mark touched in March.
Silver 1-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.69
|Today Daily Change
|0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|0.75
|Today daily open
|22.52
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.8
|Daily SMA50
|23.62
|Daily SMA100
|24.04
|Daily SMA200
|23.27
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|22.71
|Previous Daily Low
|22.23
|Previous Weekly High
|23.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.58
|Previous Monthly High
|25.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.41
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.53
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.26
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.78
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.75
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|22.97
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.23
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
