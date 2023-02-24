Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD languishes near YTD low, bears look to seize control below 50% Fibo.

- Silver is seen consolidating this week’s downfall back closer to the YTD low.
- The setup favours bearish traders and supports prospects for further losses.
- A sustained move beyond the $22.00 barrier could negate the bearish bias.
Silver enters a bearish consolidation phase on Friday and oscillates in a narrow trading band through the early European session. The white metal is currently placed around the $21.30-$21.25 area, just above the YTD low touched last week, and seems vulnerable to slide further.
The XAG/USD now seems to have found acceptance below the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent rally from October 2022. This comes on the back of this week's repeated failures near the $22.00 mark, or the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), and could be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders.
That said, Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is flashing slightly oversold conditions and warrants some caution. This makes it prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation or a modest bounce before placing fresh bearish bets around the XAG/USD positioning for any further depreciating move.
Nevertheless, the XAG/USD seems poised to weaken further below the $21.00 mark (200-day SMA) and accelerate the fall towards the next relevant support near the $20.60 zone. The downward trajectory could get extended further towards the $20.00 psychological mark en route to the $19.75-$19.70 region.
On the flip side, the $21.55-$21.60 region now seems to act as an immediate hurdle. Any subsequent move-up might continue to attract fresh sellers near the $22.00 mark. The said handle is closely followed by the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the $22.15 zone, which should now act as a key pivotal point.
A sustained strength beyond could trigger a short-covering rally and lift the XAG/USD towards the $22.55-$22.60 supply zone. Bulls might eventually aim to reclaim the $23.00 round-figure mark, which coincides with the 23.6% Fibo. level.
Silver daily chart
Key levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|21.29
|Today Daily Change
|-0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|21.34
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|22.34
|Daily SMA50
|23.19
|Daily SMA100
|22.02
|Daily SMA200
|21.02
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|21.68
|Previous Daily Low
|21.27
|Previous Weekly High
|22.08
|Previous Weekly Low
|21.18
|Previous Monthly High
|24.55
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.76
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|21.42
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|21.52
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|21.18
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|21.02
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|20.77
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|21.59
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|21.84
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|22
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady around 1.0600 ahead of US PCE inflation
EUR/USD is paring back gains to trade modestly flat around 1.0600 in early Europe. The pair portrays the market’s anxiety ahead of the US PCE inflation data. The US Dollar consolidates recent gains amid brewing geopolitical tensions and hawkish Fed expectations.
GBP/USD defends 1.2000 ajmid cautious mood, US data in focus
GBP/USD is finding buyers above 1.2000 in the early European morning. A cautious market mood and a broadly steady US Dollar are lending support to the pair but geopolitical tensions surrounding Ukraine and Fed-BoE policy divergence cap the upside. US PCE inflation data is awaited.
Gold recovery appears elusive near $1,830, US PCE inflation in focus
Gold has paused its four-day losing streak just below the $1,825 level, looking for a renewed upside amid a subdued US Dollar performance so far this Friday. The US Treasury bond yields are struggling at higher levels, allowing Gold bulls to come up for the last dance.
Reversal signs push BTC holders to tread cautiously
Bitcoin is in limbo and has been grappling with coinciding hurdles on multiple timeframes for nearly two weeks. Altcoins are in chaos; some are exploding, and others are pulling back after quick and impressive gains.
US Core PCE Inflation Preview: US Dollar selling opportunity? Three reasons to expect a slide Premium
It ain't over until the Fed gets its favorite inflation figure – and any 0.1% can make a difference. Core PCE and the accompanying Personal Income and Personal Spending reports may turn into a US Dollar downer.