Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD languishes near multi-week low, seems vulnerable around mid-$22.00s

- Silver drifts lower for the third straight day and drops to over a three-week low on Wednesday.
- The technical setup favours bearish traders and supports prospects for further near-term losses.
- Any attempted recovery move might now confront resistance and remain capped near $22.80.
Silver (XAG/USD) continues losing ground for the third straight day on Wednesday and drops to over a three-week low during the early part of the European session. The white metal, however, manages to recover a bid in the last hour and currently trades around the mid-$22.00s, still down nearly 0.50% for the day.
From a technical perspective, this week's failure near the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), followed by the overnight close below the $22.80-$22.75 horizontal support, favours bearish traders. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart have just started drifting in the negative territory. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the XAG/USD is to the downside and supports prospects for an extension of the recent rejection slide from the $23.60-$23.70 supply zone, which constituted the formation of multiple tops on the daily chart.
Hence, a subsequent downfall towards the $22.00 round-figure mark, en route to the next relevant support near the $21.70 zone, looks like a distinct possibility. The XAG/USD could extend the downward trajectory further towards the $21.35-$21.30 support before eventually breaking below the $21.00 mark, towards challenging a multi-month low, around the $20.70-$20.65 area touched in October.
On the flip side, any attempted recovery might now confront stiff resistance near the $22.80 support breakpoint ahead of the $23.00 round figure. This is followed by the 200-day SMA, currently pegged near the $23.25 region, and the $23.60-$23.70 supply zone. A sustained strength beyond the latter might shift the near-term bias in favour of bullish traders and lift the XAG/USD to the $24.00 mark. The momentum could get extended further beyond the $24.20-$24.25 intermediate hurdle should allow bulls to make a fresh attempt to conquer the $25.00 psychological mark.
Silver daily chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.53
|Today Daily Change
|-0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.40
|Today daily open
|22.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|22.84
|Daily SMA50
|22.81
|Daily SMA100
|23.19
|Daily SMA200
|23.27
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.08
|Previous Daily Low
|22.43
|Previous Weekly High
|23.61
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.54
|Previous Monthly High
|23.7
|Previous Monthly Low
|20.68
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.68
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.83
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.34
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.06
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.69
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.99
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.36
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.64
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
