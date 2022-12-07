Silver price snaps two-day downtrend after printing bullish candlestick the previous day.

Rebound from 10-day EMA, bullish MACD signals also keep the XAG/USD buyers hopeful.

Monthly bullish channel keeps also favors silver bulls, $21.60 holds the key to bear’s entry.

Silver price (XAG/USD) picks up bids to $22.25 as it justifies the previous day’s bullish candlestick formation during early Wednesday. In doing so, the bright metal also bounces off the 10-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).

It’s worth noting that the bullish MACD signals and a one-month-old ascending trend channel also keep the XAG/USD buyers hopeful.

That said, the $23.00 round figure and the latest peak surrounding $23.50 lure the Silver buyers of late.

Following that, the upper line of the aforementioned bullish channel, close to $23.70 by the press time, could challenge the XAG/USD upside.

In a case where the commodity prices rally beyond $23.70, March month’s low near $24.00 could act as the last defense of the silver bears.

On the flip side, the 10-day EMA restricts the immediate downside of the Silver around the $22.00 round figure.

However, a convergence of the 21-day EMA and the stated bullish channel’s lower line, around $21.60, appears a tough nut to crack for the Silver bears.

Should the metal price break the $21.60 support confluence, October’s high near $21.25 might act as the validation point for the metal’s further downside.

Silver price: Daily chart

Trend: Recovery expected