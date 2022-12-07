- Silver price snaps two-day downtrend after printing bullish candlestick the previous day.
- Rebound from 10-day EMA, bullish MACD signals also keep the XAG/USD buyers hopeful.
- Monthly bullish channel keeps also favors silver bulls, $21.60 holds the key to bear’s entry.
Silver price (XAG/USD) picks up bids to $22.25 as it justifies the previous day’s bullish candlestick formation during early Wednesday. In doing so, the bright metal also bounces off the 10-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
It’s worth noting that the bullish MACD signals and a one-month-old ascending trend channel also keep the XAG/USD buyers hopeful.
That said, the $23.00 round figure and the latest peak surrounding $23.50 lure the Silver buyers of late.
Following that, the upper line of the aforementioned bullish channel, close to $23.70 by the press time, could challenge the XAG/USD upside.
In a case where the commodity prices rally beyond $23.70, March month’s low near $24.00 could act as the last defense of the silver bears.
On the flip side, the 10-day EMA restricts the immediate downside of the Silver around the $22.00 round figure.
However, a convergence of the 21-day EMA and the stated bullish channel’s lower line, around $21.60, appears a tough nut to crack for the Silver bears.
Should the metal price break the $21.60 support confluence, October’s high near $21.25 might act as the validation point for the metal’s further downside.
Silver price: Daily chart
Trend: Recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.24
|Today Daily Change
|0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18%
|Today daily open
|22.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|21.62
|Daily SMA50
|20.38
|Daily SMA100
|19.83
|Daily SMA200
|21.3
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|22.61
|Previous Daily Low
|22.03
|Previous Weekly High
|23.24
|Previous Weekly Low
|20.87
|Previous Monthly High
|22.25
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.84
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.25
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.39
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|21.95
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|21.7
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.37
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.53
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|22.86
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.11
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD retreats from 0.6700 on downbeat Australia Q3 GDP, focus on China trade data
AUD/USD justifies the weaker-than-expected Australian GDP data as it retreats from intraday high surrounding 0.6700 after the data release during early Wednesday. The Aussie pair struggles to justify the market’s cautious optimism, mainly backed by catalysts surrounding China and the Fed.
EUR/USD: Rising wedge, bearish MACD signals highlight 1.0420 support
EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.0460 as bears keep the reins for the third consecutive day despite the market’s inaction during early Wednesday. The major currency pair trades inside a one-month-old rising wedge bearish chart formation.
Gold faces barricades around $1,770 ahead of US inflation expectations data
Gold price has sensed selling interest around the immediate hurdle of $1,770.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal is facing the heat as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has extended its upside journey above a four-day high at 105.60.
Grayscale Investment sued by a hedge fund citing potential mismanagement of its Bitcoin Trust, GBTC
Grayscale Investment has a huge name in the crypto space primarily for being the premier Bitcoin fund. However, the situation for the investment firm is slowly turning unfavorable as it continues to take punch after another from all sides.
FX Year Ahead 2023: Recessions and trend reversals
The US dollar steamrolled every other major currency this year, capitalizing on a perfect storm of widening interest rate differentials, safe-haven flows, and an absence of attractive alternatives. This ferocious rally could extend into next year.