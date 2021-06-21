Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD justifies shooting star above 200-DMA as bulls attack $26.00

  • Silver bounces off the lowest levels in two months.
  • Further consolidation of recent losses envisioned on bullish candlestick formation above the key SMA.
  • Tops marked in early April, late March add to the downside filters.

Silver (XAG/USD) portrays a corrective pullback while taking rounds to $25.95, up 0.53% intraday, amid Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the white metal justifies Friday’s trend reversal candlestick formation above 200-day SMA (DMA).

Although the latest recovery eyes to regain the $26.00 round figure, a three-month-old horizontal resistance around $26.65 will test the silver bulls afterward.

Also acting as the upside filter is the $27.15-20 area comprising multiple levels marked since early May.

On the flip side, a daily closing below the 200-DMA level of $25.72 will be probed by April 08 high near $25.60.

However, a clear downside past $25.60 won’t hesitate to conquer the $25.00 threshold while targeting the $24.45-50 area including late-March and early April levels, a break of which will direct silver bears to the yearly low of $23.77.

Silver daily chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 25.92
Today Daily Change 0.12
Today Daily Change % 0.47%
Today daily open 25.8
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 27.6
Daily SMA50 27.02
Daily SMA100 26.63
Daily SMA200 25.72
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 26.5
Previous Daily Low 25.76
Previous Weekly High 28.02
Previous Weekly Low 25.76
Previous Monthly High 28.75
Previous Monthly Low 25.81
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 26.04
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 26.21
Daily Pivot Point S1 25.54
Daily Pivot Point S2 25.28
Daily Pivot Point S3 24.8
Daily Pivot Point R1 26.28
Daily Pivot Point R2 26.76
Daily Pivot Point R3 27.02

 

 

