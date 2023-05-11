Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD jostles with a key to $24.60-50 support region

- Silver price stays pressured as bears attack 21-DMA, two-month-old ascending support line.
- Bearish MACD signals, RSI’s retreat from overbought territory suggests further downside.
- Multiple levels marked since early 2023 highlight $24.60-50 as crucial downside support for XAG/USD.
Silver price (XAG/USD) clings to mild losses near $25.30 during a two-day losing streak amid early Thursday morning in Europe.
In doing so, the bright metal not only extends the previous day’s U-turn from the weekly top but also prods the key $25.30-25 support confluence encompassing the 21-DMA and an upward-sloping trend line from early March.
Given the bearish MACD signals and the RSI (14) line’s retreat from the overbought territory, the Silver price remains on the bear’s radar.
However, a daily closing below the $25.25 level becomes necessary for the XAG/USD sellers to retake control.
Even so, a horizontal area comprising multiple levels marked since early January, around $24.60-50, appears a tough nut to crack for the Silver bears before taking control.
On the contrary, the $26.00 round figure guards the immediate recovery of the Silver price ahead of the yearly peak of around $26.15.
Should the XAG/USD remains firmer past $26.15, April 2022 high surrounding $26.25 can act as the last defense of the Silver bears, a break of which could quickly propel the bullion toward the previous yearly peak of around $26.95. Also acting as an upside filter is the $27.00 round figure.
Overall, the Silver price slips off the bull’s table but the bears have a bumpy road ahead of retaking the power.
Silver price: Daily chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|25.31
|Today Daily Change
|-0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32%
|Today daily open
|25.39
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25.32
|Daily SMA50
|23.75
|Daily SMA100
|23.39
|Daily SMA200
|21.81
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.92
|Previous Daily Low
|25.22
|Previous Weekly High
|26.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.58
|Previous Monthly High
|26.09
|Previous Monthly Low
|23.57
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.49
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.66
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|25.1
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.81
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.4
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26.21
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26.5
