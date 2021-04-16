Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD holds steady near multi-week tops, just below $26.00 mark

- Silver has been trending higher along an upward sloping channel over the past two weeks or so.
- The mentioned channel now seemed to constitute the formation of a bearish flag chart pattern.
- The bearish set-up should keep a lid on any further upside near the $26.25-30 resistance zone.
Silver consolidated its recent gains to over three-week tops and remained confined in a range, just below the $26.00 mark through the early European session.
From a technical perspective, the recent bounce from YTD lows, around the $23.80-75 region has been along an upward sloping channel. This, along with the overnight move back above the 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart, favours bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains.
The constructive outlook is reinforced by the fact that technical indicators on the daily chart have just started moving into the bullish territory. That said, RSI (14) on the 4-hour chart remained closer to overbought territory and seemed to be the only factor capping gains for the XAG/USD.
Looking at the broader picture, the XAG/USD's sharp pullback from the key $30.00 psychological mark and the mentioned ascending trend-channel seemed to constitute the formation of a bearish flag pattern. This, in turn, warrants some caution before positioning for strong near-term gains.
Hence, any subsequent positive move runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly near the trend-channel hurdle, currently near the $26.25-30 area. This is closely followed by a heavy supply zone near the $26.40-50 heavy supply zone, which if cleared should negate the bearish set-up.
The XAG/USD might then accelerate the move and aim to reclaim the $27.00 round-figure mark. The momentum could further get extended towards the $27.65-70 intermediate hurdle en-route the next relevant bullish target around the $28.00 level.
On the flip side, the 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart, around mid-$25.00s now seems to protect the immediate downside. Any subsequent decline might still be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near the lower boundary of the ascending channel, just ahead of the key $25.00 mark.
XAG/USD 4-hour chart
Techincal levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|25.93
|Today Daily Change
|0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|0.31
|Today daily open
|25.85
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25.18
|Daily SMA50
|26.09
|Daily SMA100
|25.76
|Daily SMA200
|25.22
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.99
|Previous Daily Low
|25.32
|Previous Weekly High
|25.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.61
|Previous Monthly High
|27.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|23.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.73
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.58
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|25.45
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|25.05
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.79
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26.78
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
