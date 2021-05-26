Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD holds steady around $28.00 mark, just below one-week tops

- Silver gained traction for the third consecutive session and climbed to one-week tops.
- The technical set-up favours bullish traders and supports prospects for further gains.
- Break below the $27.45-35 confluence support needed to negate the positive outlook.
Silver edged higher for the third consecutive session on Wednesday and climbed to one-week tops, around the $28.20-25 region during the first half of the trading action on Wednesday.
Looking at the technical picture, the XAG/USD attracted some dip-buying on Tuesday and defended an important confluence support near the $27.45-35 region. The mentioned area comprises an ascending trend-line extending from YTD lows and 100-period SMA on the 4-hour chart, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their bullish bias and have again started gaining positive traction on hourly charts. The set-up supports prospects for additional gains, though bulls are likely to wait for some follow-through buying beyond the $28.25-30 supply zone before positioning for any further appreciating move.
The XAG/USD might then aim to surpass an intermediate barrier near the $28.75 area (monthly swing highs) and climb further to reclaim the $29.00 round-figure mark. Some follow-through buying has the potential to push the white metal beyond the $29.30-35 region and allow bulls to make a fresh attempt to conquer the key $30.00 psychological mark.
On the flip side, any meaningful slide below the $28.00 mark might still be seen as a buying opportunity near the mentioned confluence support, currently around the $27.45 region. This is closely followed by support near the $27.20 area, which if broken might drag the XAG/USD below the $27.00 mark, towards testing 200-period SMA support near the $26.65 region.
XAG/USD 4-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|28.08
|Today Daily Change
|0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29
|Today daily open
|28
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|27.22
|Daily SMA50
|26.19
|Daily SMA100
|26.3
|Daily SMA200
|25.69
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|28.04
|Previous Daily Low
|27.46
|Previous Weekly High
|28.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|27.2
|Previous Monthly High
|26.64
|Previous Monthly Low
|24.25
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|27.82
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|27.68
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|27.63
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|27.26
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|27.06
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|28.2
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|28.4
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28.77
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.2250 as the dollar recovers
EUR/USD has been stabilizing around 1.2250 as US Treasury yields recover and support the dollar after its data and Fed-related falls. Europe's accelerating vaccination campaign supports the euro.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.4150 as Cummings testifies
GBP/USD has been struggling to recover, trading around 1.4150 as former PM adviser Dominic Cummings testifies in parliament. His appearance may embarrass the government and weigh on sterling. Brexit and rising UK covid cases also add to pressure.
XAU/USD needs to crack $1920 for further upside
Gold price entered a bullish consolidation phase after refreshing four-month highs above $1900 this Wednesday. Broad-based rebound in the US dollar appears to cap the additional upside in gold.
Dogecoin: Bulls await 65% upswing
Dogecoin price continues to stabilize around the 100 twelve-hour moving average. Although the meme-coin seems to be consolidating, it is heading towards a key resistance point. Breaking through this hurdle could see DOGE target $0.58.
GameStop Corp soars 20%, hits two-month highs above $215
After surging 16% in Tuesday’s trading, GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) added another 3% in post-market trading, finishing at $216. The share rose for the fourth straight session, reaching fresh two-month highs.