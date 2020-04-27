Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD holds steady above $15.00/oz, bullish

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • XAG/USD recovery from the 2020 lows stays intact.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 15.43 level. 
 

Silver daily chart

 
XAG/USD consolidates the sharp bullish correction from mid-March. However, silver remains below the main SMAs on the daily chart suggesting a negative bias in the long run but remains bullish in the medium-term.
 

Silver four-hour chart 

 
 
 
XAG/USD keeps consolidating below the 15.43 resistance near the 50 and 100 SMAs on the four-hour chart as the bulls are looking for a potential break above this above-mentioned level. A daily close above 15.43 should attract further speculative interest towards the 15.85 level (April high) and the 16.50 resistance. On the flip side, support should emerge near 15.00 and 14.50 levels.
 
 
Resistance: 15.43, 15.85, 16.50
Support: 15.00, 14.50, 13.90
 
 

Additional key levels

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 15.15
Today Daily Change -0.09
Today Daily Change % -0.59
Today daily open 15.24
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14.94
Daily SMA50 15.65
Daily SMA100 16.65
Daily SMA200 17.03
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 15.4
Previous Daily Low 15.03
Previous Weekly High 15.45
Previous Weekly Low 14.55
Previous Monthly High 17.58
Previous Monthly Low 11.64
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 15.17
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 15.26
Daily Pivot Point S1 15.05
Daily Pivot Point S2 14.86
Daily Pivot Point S3 14.69
Daily Pivot Point R1 15.41
Daily Pivot Point R2 15.59
Daily Pivot Point R3 15.78

 

 

