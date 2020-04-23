Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD holds above $15.00/oz

XAG/USD is consolidating above $15.00/oz.

The level to beat for bulls is the 15.43 level.

Silver daily chart

XAG/USD is consolidating the sharp bull-run from mid-March. However, silver is trading below the main SMAs on the daily chart suggesting an overall bearish bias.

Silver four-hour chart

XAG/USD is challenging the 15.43 resistance and the 50 SMA on the four-hour chart as the bulls keep the pressure on. A daily close above the mentioned level can lead to further advances towards the 15.85 level, April high and 16.50 resistance. On the flip side, support can be seen near 15.00 and 14.50.

Resistance: 15.43, 15.85, 16.50 Support: 15.00, 14.50, 13.90

Additional key levels