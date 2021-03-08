Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD holds $25.00 inside two-week-old falling channel

- Silver ticks up inside a choppy range above $25.00.
- Bearish chart pattern, sluggish MACD suggests continuation of downbeat performance.
- Previous support line from mid-January adds to the upside filters.
Silver picks up the bids around $25.15-20 during the initial Asian session on Tuesday. Even so, the white metal stays inside the recently established range between $25.00 and $25.30.
It should, however, be noted that a downward sloping trend channel from February 25 favors the silver bears amid sluggish MACD signals.
As a result, the $25.00 threshold can offer immediate rest to the quote before dragging it to the stated channel’s support line around $24.25.
If at all, silver sellers refrain from stepping back around $24.25, the yearly bottom surrounding $24.15 and the $24.00 round-figure will challenge the quote’s further weakness.
Meanwhile, an upside break of the channel’s resistance line, at $25.55 now, will have to regain past-previous support line from January 17, currently around $26.65, to recall the commodity buyers.
Silver four-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|25.13
|Today Daily Change
|-0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20%
|Today daily open
|25.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26.99
|Daily SMA50
|26.49
|Daily SMA100
|25.43
|Daily SMA200
|24.16
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.46
|Previous Daily Low
|24.83
|Previous Weekly High
|27.08
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.83
|Previous Monthly High
|30.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|25.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.07
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.22
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.85
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.52
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.22
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.48
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.79
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26.12
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
