- Silver catches strong bids on Thursday and jumps to a fresh weekly high.
- Sustained strength beyond the 23.6% Fibo. level favours bullish traders.
- Mixed technical indicators on daily/hourly charts warrant some caution.
Silver gains strong positive traction on Thursday and climbs to a fresh weekly high, around the $19.40 region during the first half of the European session.
The momentum lifts the XAG/USD beyond the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the $20.88-$18.75 slide and supports prospects for additional gains. The constructive outlook is reinforced by the fact that oscillators on hourly charts have been gaining positive traction.
That said, technical indicators on the daily chart are yet to confirm a bullish bias, suggesting that any subsequent move up might confront stiff resistance near the $19.50 confluence. The said barrier comprises 38.2% Fibo. level and the 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart.
Some follow-through buying, however, will set the stage for an extension of the recent bounce from a multi-week low, around the $18.70 region touched on Monday. The XAG/USD might then test the 50% Fibo. level, around the $19.80 region, aim to reclaim the $20.00 psychological mark.
On the flip side, the $19.20 area (23.6% Fibo. level) now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the $19.00 round figure. A decisively break below could make the XAG/USD vulnerable to accelerate the fall back towards the weekly low, around the $18.70 region.
The next relevant support is pegged near the $18.45-$18.40 area, below which the downward trajectory could get extended and drag the XAG/USD to the YTD low, around the $18.15 zone touched in July.
Silver 4-hour chart
Key levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|19.34
|Today Daily Change
|0.23
|Today Daily Change %
|1.20
|Today daily open
|19.11
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|19.99
|Daily SMA50
|19.88
|Daily SMA100
|21.33
|Daily SMA200
|22.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|19.23
|Previous Daily Low
|18.95
|Previous Weekly High
|20.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|19.03
|Previous Monthly High
|20.37
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.15
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|19.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|19.13
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|18.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|18.82
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|18.69
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|19.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|19.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|19.53
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
