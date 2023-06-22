Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD hangs near three-month low, bears flirt with 200-day SMA

On the flip side, any meaningful recovery attempt might now confront stiff resistance near the $23.00 mark, which coincides with the 50% Fibo. level. That said, a sustained strength beyond could trigger a short-covering rally and lift the XAG/USD to the $23.30-$23.35 intermediate hurdle en route to 38.2% Fibo. level, around the $23.70-$23.75 zone. The latter should act as a key barrier and cap any further gains.

The XAG/USD might then turn vulnerable to weaken further below the $22.00 mark and accelerate the downfall towards testing the $21.70-$21.65 support zone. The downward trajectory could get extended towards the $21.25 intermediate support en route to the $21.00 round figure and the next relevant support near the $20.50 area. Bears might eventually target the YTD low, levels just below the $20.00 psychological mark.

Against the backdrop of the recent failure near the 50-day SMA, bearish oscillators on the daily chart support prospects for an eventual breakdown through the technically significant moving average. Some follow-through selling below the $22.25 area, representing the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the March-May rally, will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and pave the way for further losses.

Silver enters a bearish consolidation phase on Thursday and oscillates in a narrow trading band around the $22.50-$22.60 area or a three-month low touched the previous day. The white metal, however, manages to hold its neck just above the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) support, which should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.