Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD flirts with rising channel as US election polls probe risks

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Silver bounces off 200-HMA, stays inside the weekly ascending channel.
  • Early election polls from the US indicate a tough fight between Trump and Biden.

Silver bounces back above the immediate bullish channel while picking up the bids near $24.17, up 0.16% intraday, during early Wednesday.

The white metal recently dropped below the channel’s support line as the US dollar regains strength amid increasing challenges to the blue wave hopes, a condition where the Democratic Party gains control in both the American houses. As the greenback gains bid in risk-off markets, its negative correlation with commodities weigh on silver.

Follow live updates here: Four more years for Trump or a victory for Biden? – Live coverage

Technically, not only the 200-HMA and lower line of the stated channel, around $24.00, but the previous resistance line stretched from October 21, at $23.80 now, also challenges the silver bears.

Meanwhile, $24.50 can offer immediate resistance to the bullion ahead of probing the channel’s upper line near $24.62.

Silver hourly chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 24.12
Today Daily Change -0.02
Today Daily Change % -0.08%
Today daily open 24.14
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 24.27
Daily SMA50 25.16
Daily SMA100 23.66
Daily SMA200 19.97
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 24.39
Previous Daily Low 23.91
Previous Weekly High 24.68
Previous Weekly Low 22.59
Previous Monthly High 25.56
Previous Monthly Low 22.59
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 24.21
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 24.09
Daily Pivot Point S1 23.9
Daily Pivot Point S2 23.67
Daily Pivot Point S3 23.42
Daily Pivot Point R1 24.38
Daily Pivot Point R2 24.62
Daily Pivot Point R3 24.86

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

LIVE: Highly anticipated US elections coming out, markets jittery

LIVE: Highly anticipated US elections coming out, markets jittery

The US 2020 Presidential Elections are coming out and markets are faltering as odds of a Trump win rise. Live coverage of the critical event. 

EUR/USD attacks 1.16 as USD surges on a likely Trump win

EUR/USD attacks 1.16 as USD surges on a likely Trump win

EUR/USD is extending losses towards 1.16, as the US dollar recovers ground amid fears of a contested US election. Risk assets take a beating across the board. Odds of President Trump bagging a second term are on the rise. 

Gold slips again below $1900 as US election race tightens

Gold slips again below $1900 as US election race tightens

Gold is slipping below $1900 once again, as the uncertainty rises amid prospects of a contested election or split government. The safe-haven US dollar is jumping on intensifying risk-off mood. 

AUD/USD drops below 0.71 as USD rises on fears of contested US election

AUD/USD drops below 0.71 as USD rises on fears of contested US election

AUD/USD tumbles below 0.7100, as the US dollar jumps amid fears of a contested election after results from key swing state remain elusive. S&P 500 futures drop 0.50% as risk-off remains at full steam. 

WTI bulls in charge on expectations of Biden victory, eyes on CAD

WTI bulls in charge on expectations of Biden victory, eyes on CAD

WTI is trading at $37.72 between a range of $36.55 and $38.29 and up some 1.67% at the time of writing in anticipation of a Biden victory in the US elections today. 

