Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD falls below the 50-DMA eyeing the 200-DMA at $23.50

- Silver price falls below the 50-day Moving Average to close at $23.53.
- Technical outlook suggests a bearish tilt, with the 200-DMA at $23.46 as a key support level that could trigger further downside to $23.00 and $22.23.
- Intraday analysis shows first support at yesterday’s low of $23.46, first resistance at the daily pivot of $23.68, followed by the R1 daily pivot at $23.86.
Silver price retraces and breaks technical support at the 50-day Moving Average (DMA) on Tuesday after hitting a daily high of $23.99. The $23.71 area was surpassed late in the New York session, which witnessed the white metal printing a daily close of $23.53. At the time of writing, XAG/USD is trading at $23.53, registering minuscule gains of 0.03%.
XAG/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The XAG/USD price action shows the white metal is tilted to the downside, but the trend is unclear. As of writing, it’s shy of clearing the 200-DMA at $23.46, which is seen as a bearish signal that could make prices tumble. In that case, the first support would be the $23.00 psychological level, followed by the August 15 swing low of $22.23. On the flip side, the XAG/USD first resistance would be the 50-DA at $23.71, followed by the $24.00 mark.
From an intraday perspective, XAG/USD is downward biased, with first support emerging at yesterday’s low of $23.46. Once cleared, the next support would be the S1 daily pivot at $23.34, followed by the S2 pivot point at $23.14. On the flip side, the daily pivot at $23.68 is the first resistance level, followed by the R1 daily pivot at $23.86.
XAG/USD Price Action – Hourly chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.55
|Today Daily Change
|-0.45
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.88
|Today daily open
|24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.47
|Daily SMA50
|23.7
|Daily SMA100
|23.92
|Daily SMA200
|23.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.3
|Previous Daily Low
|23.96
|Previous Weekly High
|25.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.05
|Previous Monthly High
|25.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.23
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.09
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.17
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.88
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.76
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.55
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.42
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.54
