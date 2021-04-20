Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD fails to consolidate above 26.00 after hitting a fresh daily high at 26.08

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • XAG/USD unable to consolidate above 26.00 after hitting fresh daily highs.
  • Price moves sideways on Tuesday, unable to resume the upside and downside limited.

Silver and gold bounced off daily low and turned positive for the day during the American session. The recovery of the US dollar lost momentum and favored the rebound. Also, the decline in US yields helped the price of metals.

Gold has been a stronger performer than silver over the last hours. The deterioration in market sentiments weighed more on XAG rather than XAU that is benefiting from lower yields.

XAG/USD bottomed during the European session at $25.68 and then bounced to the upside. During the last hour, it climbed to as highs at $26.08 but it was unable to hold above $26.00 and pulled back to $25.80. As of writing, it is hovering around 25.90, moving sideways, unable to consolidate under 25.80 or above 26.05.

If silver breaks clearly above 26.10, it could rise to test last week's highs around 26.30. On the flip side, a consolidation under 25.75 would increase the bearish pressure, initially for a test of 25.60. Below the next support is at 25.30.

Technical levels

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 26.06
Today Daily Change 0.23
Today Daily Change % 0.89
Today daily open 25.83
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 25.16
Daily SMA50 26.06
Daily SMA100 25.82
Daily SMA200 25.29
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 26.23
Previous Daily Low 25.64
Previous Weekly High 26.3
Previous Weekly Low 24.68
Previous Monthly High 27.08
Previous Monthly Low 23.78
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 25.86
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 26
Daily Pivot Point S1 25.56
Daily Pivot Point S2 25.3
Daily Pivot Point S3 24.97
Daily Pivot Point R1 26.16
Daily Pivot Point R2 26.5
Daily Pivot Point R3 26.76

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

