Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD fails ahead of $22.00 mark, 100-day SMA support breakpoint

- Silver struggles to capitalize on its modest intraday gains to the $22.00 neighbourhood.
- The recent breakdown through key technical levels supports prospects for further losses.
- A sustained move above the $22.55-$22.60 area is needed to negate the bearish outlook.
Silver builds on Friday's modest bounce from the $21.20-$21.15 area, or its lowest level since November 29 and attracts some buyers on the first day of a new week.
The intraday uptick, however, lacks bullish conviction and fails just ahead of the $22.00 round-figure mark.F rom a technical perspective, the said handle represents the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) support breakpoint.
This is followed by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent rally from October 2022, around the $22.15 region. Any subsequent move up is more likely to meet with a fresh supply and remain capped near the $22.55-$22.60 resistance zone.
The latter should act as a pivotal point, which if cleared decisively will negate any near-term bearish bias. The subsequent move up has the potential to lift the XAG/USD towards the $24.00 round-figure mark en route to the $24.50 supply zone.
More immediately, Friday's Japanese hammer candlestick low means confirmation with the printing of a bullish green candlestick today will shift the bias back in favour of bullish traders and pave the way for additional gains.
The 50% Fibo. level, around the $21.35 area, seems to protect the immediate downside. This is followed by Friday's swing low, around the $21.20-$21.15 region, nearing the 50% Fibo. level. A convincing break below the latter will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and make the XAG/USD vulnerable to weaken further below the $21.00 mark.
Given that technical indicators on the daily chart are holding deep in the negative territory, the white metal could eventually drop to 61.8% Fibo., around the $20.60 region.
The downward trajectory could get extended further towards challenging the $20.00 psychological mark en route to the next relevant support near the $19.75-$19.70 horizontal zone.
Silver daily chart
Key levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|21.71
|Today Daily Change
|-0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|21.76
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|22.76
|Daily SMA50
|23.34
|Daily SMA100
|21.98
|Daily SMA200
|21.02
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|21.81
|Previous Daily Low
|21.18
|Previous Weekly High
|22.08
|Previous Weekly Low
|21.18
|Previous Monthly High
|24.55
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.76
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|21.57
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|21.42
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|21.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|20.96
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|20.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|21.99
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|22.21
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|22.62
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
