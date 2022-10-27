- Silver fails to find acceptance above the 100-day SMA and edges lower on Thursday.
- Break below the 38.2% Fibo. level should pave the way for a further intraday decline.
- A sustained move beyond the $19.55-60 confluence will be seen as a trigger for bulls.
Silver struggles to capitalize on its one-week-old positive trend beyond the 100-day SMA and meets with a fresh supply on Thursday. The white metal remains on the defensive through the early European session and is currently placed near the daily low, just below the mid-$19.00s.
The said area represents the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent sharp downfall from the monthly peak and should act as a pivotal point for intraday traders. Sustained weakness below might prompt some technical selling, making the XAG/USD vulnerable to weaken further below the $19.00 mark and testing the weekly low, around the $18.80 region.
The latter coincides with the 23.6% Fibo. level, which if broken decisively will negate any near-term positive bias and shift the bias in favour of bearish traders. The XAG/USD might then accelerate the descending trend towards the $18.30-$18.25 intermediate support before eventually dropping to the next relevant support near the $18.00 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, the 100-day SMA, currently around the $19.55-$19.60 region, coincides with the 50% Fibo. level. Some follow-through buying beyond the said confluence barrier should allow the XAG/USD to reclaim the $20.00 psychological mark. The upward trajectory could get extended towards an intermediate hurdle near the $20.50 area en route to the $21.00 mark.
A convincing breakout through the aforementioned barriers will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and also suggest that the XAG/USD has formed a strong base ahead of the $18.00 mark. The subsequent move should lift spot prices beyond the monthly peak, around the $21.25 region, towards the very important 200-day SMA, currently around the $21.60 area.
Silver daily chart
Key levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|19.43
|Today Daily Change
|-0.15
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.77
|Today daily open
|19.58
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|19.41
|Daily SMA50
|19.1
|Daily SMA100
|19.61
|Daily SMA200
|21.65
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|19.78
|Previous Daily Low
|19.22
|Previous Weekly High
|19.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|18.23
|Previous Monthly High
|20.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|17.56
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|19.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|19.43
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|19.27
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|18.96
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|18.71
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|19.84
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|20.09
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|20.4
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.0050 ahead of ECB
EUR/USD is trading close to.1.0050, retreating from near 1.0100 in early European trading. Investors resort to profit-taking ahead of the critical ECB rate hike decision and the US advance Q3 GDP release.
GBP/USD battles 1.1600 amid cautious mood, US GDP eyed
GBP/USD is hovering around 1.1600, pausing its two-day bullish momentum in early Europe. The dollar attempts a comeback ahead of the key US data. Markets stay cautious amid mixed headlines on the upcoming UK fiscal plan.
Gold: Technical setup points to weakness on ECB/US GDP
Gold price is looking for a clear directional bias, stalling a two-day upswing towards $1,700, as investors brace for critical events this Thursday. The US dollar is recovering a bit of ground across the board after the relentless sell-off seen so far this week.
ApeCoin price hints at a 20% rally as crypto markets make a comeback
ApeCoin shows clear signs of a bullish resurgence as it attempts to break free from its long-standing downtrend. If successful, APE could kick-start a quick rally to retest the immediate hurdle.
ECB Preview: Lagarde set to hit euro with dovish hike, four reasons to expect EUR/USD to tumble Premium
Winter is still coming – even if temperatures are unusually high in Europe, the drop in gas prices could still bite the common currency. That is only one factor in my assessment that the ECB's decision will be a downer for EUR/USD.