Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD eyes further losses towards $24.00

- Silver extends pullback from six-week-old resistance line, refreshes intraday low.
- Bearish MACD signals favor declines towards 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.
- Two-day-old resistance line guards immediate upside.
Silver remains on the back foot around $24.10, down 0.50% intraday heading into Monday’s European session.
In doing so, the bright metal extends Thursday’s U-turn from an upward sloping resistance line from December 13.
The pullback moves gain support from the bearish MACD signals to direct silver bears towards the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) level near $23.90.
However, the commodity’s further declines will be challenged by the 50-SMA surrounding $23.55.
Alternatively, fresh recovery needs to cross the immediate resistance line around $24.30 to recall silver buyers.
Even so, a bit broader resistance line near $24.80 and multiple levels marked during mid-November near $25.00 will challenge the XAG/USD buyers afterward.
Silver: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further declines expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.14
|Today Daily Change
|-0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37%
|Today daily open
|24.23
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.11
|Daily SMA50
|23.07
|Daily SMA100
|23.26
|Daily SMA200
|24.62
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.58
|Previous Daily Low
|24.17
|Previous Weekly High
|24.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.81
|Previous Monthly High
|23.44
|Previous Monthly Low
|21.42
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.42
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.07
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.92
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.48
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.73
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.89
