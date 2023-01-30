- Silver price remains pressured despite softer start of the key week.
- Failure to keep the bounce off 50-DMA, bearish MACD signals underpin downside bias.
- Monthly resistance line appears crucial for buyer’s entry.
Silver price (XAG/USD) holds lower ground near $23.60 as it fades the previous day’s attempt to recover during early Tuesday.
That said, the bright metal refreshed the monthly low the last week but bounced off $22.76. The recovery moves, however, failed to cross a downward-sloping resistance line from January 03, close to $24.30 by the press time, which in turn keeps the bears hopeful.
Not only does the XAG/USD retreat from the key resistance line but bearish MACD signals also favor the sellers.
As a result, the quote is likely to market another attempt at breaking the 50-DMA support, close to $23.30 at the latest.
Even so, upward-sloping support lines from November 03 and 21, respectively near $23.20 and $23.05, as well as the $23.00 round figure, will challenge the bright Silver bears afterward.
If at all the XAG/USD price remains weak past $23.00, the odds of witnessing a fresh monthly low, currently around $22.75, can’t be ruled out.
On the flip side, the $24.00 round figure may entertain the Silver buyers ahead of directing them to the aforementioned monthly resistance line, close to $24.30 by the press time.
Also acting as the short-term key hurdle is the monthly high near $24.50, a break of which could quickly propel Silver price towards the $25.00 threshold and then to the April 2022 peak surrounding $26.25.
Silver price: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.57
|Today Daily Change
|0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|23.56
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.77
|Daily SMA50
|23.21
|Daily SMA100
|21.49
|Daily SMA200
|21.01
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.01
|Previous Daily Low
|23.3
|Previous Weekly High
|24.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.76
|Previous Monthly High
|24.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.03
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.57
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.74
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.24
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.92
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.53
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.95
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.66
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
