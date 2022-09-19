Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD eyes establishment above $20.00 on bullish flag formation

- A bullish flag formation is indicating a continuation of upside momentum.
- Overlapping 20-and 50-EMAs signals that consolidation will stay a little longer.
- A bullish momentum will trigger if the RSI (14) recaptures the bullish range of 60.00-80.00.
Silver price (XAG/USD) has sensed barricades after attempting a break above the critical hurdle of 19.60 in the Tokyo session. On a broader note, the asset has turned sideways after failing to cross the psychological resistance of $20.00.
A Bullish Flag formation on an hourly scale is supporting bulls. The formation of a Bullish Flag denotes a consolidation phase after a vertical upside move. The north-side sheer move is been recorded from September 7 low at $17.88. The consolidation phase of a Bullish Flag indicates an initiative buying structure in which the buyers initiate longs after the establishment of a bullish bias.
The 20-and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at $19.38 and $19.34 respectively are tangled with each other, which signals a consolidation ahead.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into the 40.00-60.00 range but that doesn’t resemble a bearish reversal.
A decisive break above the psychological resistance of $20.00 will drive the bright metal towards August 11 low at $20.25, followed by August 15 high at $20.87.
On the flip side, silver bulls could lose their grip if the asset drops below Friday’s low at $18.78 for a downside towards September 8 low at $18.32. A breach of the latter will drag the asset towards September low at $17.85.
Silver hourly chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|19.43
|Today Daily Change
|-0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.72
|Today daily open
|19.57
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|18.8
|Daily SMA50
|19.25
|Daily SMA100
|20.34
|Daily SMA200
|22.13
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|19.62
|Previous Daily Low
|18.78
|Previous Weekly High
|20.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|18.78
|Previous Monthly High
|20.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|17.94
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|19.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|19.1
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|19.03
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|18.49
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|18.19
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|19.87
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|20.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|20.71
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
