Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD eyes deeper correction amid descending triangle breakdown

- XAG/USD attempts a bounce but remains below the $28 mark.
- Silver bears look to extend control after the 4% drop so far.
- Descending triangle breakdown on the 1H chart points to more losses.
Silver (XAG/USD) extends its corrective downside below the $28 mark, having clocked eight-year highs at $30.06, in light of the retail-trade frenzy spurred by Reddit.
Looking at it technically, after the recent rally, the bears have fought back control after the price confirmed a descending triangle breakdown on the hourly chart in early European trading.
Silver Price Chart: Hourly
An hourly closing below the critical cap at $28.16, which is the convergence of the 50-hourly moving average (HMA) and the triangle support, has paved the way for further declines.
Silver now targets the upward-sloping 100-HMA at $26.90 where the bears can take a breather.
A breach of the latter would close out Monday’s bullish opening gap, with the 200-HMA level at $26.23 back on the sellers’ radar.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) points south below the midline, backing the case for additional downside.
Alternatively, a sustained move above the powerful support now resistance at $28.16 is needed if the bulls attempt any recovery.
The next relevant upside barrier is seen around $28.55, the confluence of the triangle resistance and bearish 21-HMA.
Silver Additional levels
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|27.60
|Today Daily Change
|-1.15
|Today Daily Change %
|-3.99
|Today daily open
|28.8
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25.95
|Daily SMA50
|25.3
|Daily SMA100
|24.84
|Daily SMA200
|22.86
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|30.07
|Previous Daily Low
|26.98
|Previous Weekly High
|27.66
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.7
|Previous Monthly High
|27.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|24.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|28.89
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|28.16
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|27.17
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|25.54
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.09
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|30.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|31.7
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|33.33
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
