Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD eyes 50-day SMA resistance above $26.00

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Silver stays firms, on the bids to refresh weekly top.
  • U-turn from yearly support line, break of two-week-old resistance favor bulls.
  • Descending trend line from February 01 adds to the upside barriers.

Silver rises to $26.20, up for the third consecutive day, while refreshing the weekly high during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the white metal extends the early week’s bounce off an ascending trend line from December 11, 2020, while cheering sustained trading above 100-day SMA and a falling resistance line, now support, from February 25.

Given the receding strength of the bearish MACD also pushing the silver sellers back, the metal is up for confronting 50-day SMA resistance near $26.50.

However, the quote’s further upside will be challenged by a five-week-long downward sloping resistance line, at $27.05 now, a break of which will not hesitate to challenge the late February tops near $28.35.

Meanwhile, a 100-day SMA level of $25.50 and the yearly support line, currently around $25.00, should restrict the commodity’s short-term pullback ahead of the previous resistance line and the monthly bottom surrounding $24.80.

If at all the white metal remains weak below $24.80, odds of its further weakness towards the yearly low near $24.20 can’t be ruled out.

Silver daily chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 26.21
Today Daily Change 0.30
Today Daily Change % 1.16%
Today daily open 25.91
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 26.82
Daily SMA50 26.46
Daily SMA100 25.45
Daily SMA200 24.23
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 26.14
Previous Daily Low 25.04
Previous Weekly High 27.08
Previous Weekly Low 24.83
Previous Monthly High 30.07
Previous Monthly Low 25.9
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 25.72
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 25.46
Daily Pivot Point S1 25.26
Daily Pivot Point S2 24.6
Daily Pivot Point S3 24.16
Daily Pivot Point R1 26.35
Daily Pivot Point R2 26.79
Daily Pivot Point R3 27.44

 

 

