Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD eyes $24.00 on month’s first D1 close below 100-day SMA

By Anil Panchal
  • Silver prices print three-day downtrend while testing fresh one-week low.
  • Normal RSI conditions favor sellers targeting an ascending trend line from September 24.
  • A short-term falling trend line adds to the upside filters.

Silver drops to $24.20 while failing to keep the bounce off intraday low of $24.15 during the early Thursday. In doing so, the white metal prints 0.15% losses on a day (D1) after closing below 100-day SMA for the first time since late-October.

Normal RSI conditions back the downside break of the key SMA to keep the silver sellers hopeful.

That said, the $24.00 threshold can offer immediate support ahead of directing the commodity bears towards a multi-day-old support line, at $23.15 now.

Should the metal fails to recover from $23.15, lows marked during the late-September and October 29, near $22.60, can offer intermediate halts before recalling September’s bottom around $21.65.

On the flip side, a clear break above the 100-day SMA level of $24.65 needs to cross a falling trend line from November 09, at $24.55 now, to recall the short-term buyers.

Silver daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 24.22
Today Daily Change -0.03
Today Daily Change % -0.12%
Today daily open 24.25
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 24.31
Daily SMA50 24.56
Daily SMA100 24.4
Daily SMA200 20.34
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 24.71
Previous Daily Low 24.2
Previous Weekly High 26.01
Previous Weekly Low 23.58
Previous Monthly High 25.56
Previous Monthly Low 22.59
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 24.4
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 24.51
Daily Pivot Point S1 24.06
Daily Pivot Point S2 23.88
Daily Pivot Point S3 23.56
Daily Pivot Point R1 24.57
Daily Pivot Point R2 24.9
Daily Pivot Point R3 25.08

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

