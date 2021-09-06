Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD extends pullback towards $24.50 amid quiet session

- Silver remains depressed for second consecutive day, edges lower of late.
- USD rebound underpins the u-turn from 50-DMA towards previous resistance from June.
- Mildly positive market sentiment fails to put a bid as traders await US, Canada return.
- ECB becomes the key event of the week, virus updates are important too.
Silver (XAG/USD) holds lower ground near $24.65 while keeping the previous day’s pullback moves during the initial Asian session on Tuesday. In doing so, the bright metal portrays the market’s indecision, as well as cautious optimism, following an off in the US and Canada.
It’s worth noting that the S&P 500 Futures hold onto the week-start cautious optimism, up 0.17% intraday by the press time while the US Dollar Index (DXY) closed positive for the first time in five days, off a monthly low, at the end of Monday’s trading.
The cautious optimism in the market, which underpins equity rally and dims demand for the safe-havens, takes clues from the US employment report published on Friday. With the dismal August month jobs report, odds of the Fed’s delayed tapering returns to the table and favor the risk-takers.
It should be observed, however, that the indecision over the key central banks’ near-term moves and grim conditions of the coronavirus keep the optimism in check, which in turn weigh on silver prices and favor the US dollar to correct higher.
Moving on, the XAG/USD traders will pay attention to China trade numbers for August and the reaction of the US and Canadian traders to the latest market developments. Considering the USD rebound, silver bears may want to fight the upbeat technical set-up.
Technical analysis
Given the sustained trading beyond the previous resistance line from June 11, around $24.55, coupled with the bullish MACD signals, silver buyers remain hopeful.
Also acting as short-term key support is an upward sloping trend line from August 09, close to $23.90.
Meanwhile, a convergence of 100-day and 200-day Simple Moving Average (DMA) near $25.90–$26.00 can challenge silver bulls after crossing the 50-DMA level of $24.82.
In a case where the metal prices remain depressed below $23.90, the odds of witnessing a fresh yearly low below the latest $22.16 can’t be ruled out.
Silver: Daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.67
|Today Daily Change
|-0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12%
|Today daily open
|24.7
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.71
|Daily SMA50
|24.87
|Daily SMA100
|25.97
|Daily SMA200
|25.88
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.87
|Previous Daily Low
|23.88
|Previous Weekly High
|24.87
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.76
|Previous Monthly High
|26
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.17
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.49
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.26
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.1
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.5
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.11
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.09
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.47
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26.08
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
