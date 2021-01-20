Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD extends break of two-week-old trend line above $25.00

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Silver remains positive after breaking previous resistance line on Tuesday, recently refreshed weekly top.
  • Key SMA hurdles probe bulls, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement , one-week-old support line can challenge the sellers.

Silver refreshes weekly top to $25.48, currently up 0.90% around $25.40, during early Wednesday. The white metal broke a downward sloping trend line from January 06 the previous day but is currently battling the 200-bar SMA amid normal RSI conditions.

Given the commodity’s sustained break of prior resistance, silver is likely to cross the 200-bar SMA level near $25.50.

Following that, 100-bar SMA level of $26.05 and December-end tops near $26.60/65 can test the silver bulls ahead of directing them to the multi-day high of $27.92 and the $28.00 threshold.

On the flip side, a downside break below the immediate support line around $24.85 will highlight the $24.20/10 support zone comprising the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of late-November 2020 to the early January 2021 upside and a descending trend line from January 11.

In a case where the bullion declines below $24.10, multiple supports around $23.60 can entertain silver sellers.

Silver four-hour chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 25.38
Today Daily Change 0.22
Today Daily Change % 0.87%
Today daily open 25.16
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 25.99
Daily SMA50 24.96
Daily SMA100 24.91
Daily SMA200 22.37
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 25.42
Previous Daily Low 24.93
Previous Weekly High 25.89
Previous Weekly Low 24.34
Previous Monthly High 27.41
Previous Monthly Low 22.59
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 25.23
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 25.12
Daily Pivot Point S1 24.92
Daily Pivot Point S2 24.68
Daily Pivot Point S3 24.43
Daily Pivot Point R1 25.41
Daily Pivot Point R2 25.66
Daily Pivot Point R3 25.89

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD defends 0.7700 on PBOC's status-quo, ahead of Biden's inauguration

AUD/USD defends 0.7700 on PBOC's status-quo, ahead of Biden's inauguration

AUD/USD is holding onto gains above 0.7700 amid a better market mood, which weighs on the safe-haven US dollar. Biden’s inauguration speech is eagerly awaited after Treasury Secretary nominee Yellen called on for bigger fiscal stimulus. 

AUD/USD News

GBP/USD: Off daily top above 1.3600, eyes UK CPI, Biden’s inaugural ceremony

GBP/USD: Off daily top above 1.3600, eyes UK CPI, Biden’s inaugural ceremony

GBP/USD eases from the intraday high amid coronavirus, Brexit concerns. Market’s cautious sentiment before Biden’s inauguration ceremony and the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) could be traced for the latest weakness in the pair prices.

GBP/USD News

Gold eases below $1,850 ahead of Biden’s entry to White House

Gold eases below $1,850 ahead of Biden’s entry to White House

Gold wavers around $1,841 after printing a two-day winning streak during the initial Asian session on Wednesday. The yellow metal’s bounce off multi-day-old support line, joined the USD’s pullback to trigger the bullion’s recent recovery.

Gold news

Biden inauguration & Bank of Canada: the odds of a micro cut

Biden inauguration & Bank of Canada: the odds of a micro cut

It’s a big week for the financial markets. With less than 24 hours to go before Trump leaves office, investors are optimistic. The rally in equities and currencies shows little concern about violence and punishing policies.

Read more

US Dollar Index: Teases immediate rising wedge confirmation

US Dollar Index: Teases immediate rising wedge confirmation

US dollar index stays on the back foot around weekly lows. The Index fades the bounce off 90.40 while taking rounds to 90.50 during Wednesday’s Asian session. DXY teases confirmation of a short-term rising wedge, bearish chart play.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures