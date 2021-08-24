Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD eases from support-turned-resistance around $23.50

- Silver consolidates the heaviest daily gains in three months.
- MACD teases bulls but a clear break of previous support line, 20-DMA becomes necessary for further upside.
- Latest swing lows restrict short-term downside ahead of the monthly low.
Silver (XAG/USD) takes offers around $23.55, down 0.26% on a day, during Tuesday’s Asian session.
The bright metal jumped the most since mid-May the previous day, offering a daily closing beyond 10-DMA for the first time since early August.
While the earlier run-up lures silver buyers to retake the controls, a downward sloping trend line from June 21challenges the quote’s immediate upside around $23.66.
In addition to the previous support line, 20-DMA level near $24.20 and July’s low near $24.50 also challenge the commodity bulls.
It’s worth noting that a descending resistance line from June 11 adds strength to the $24.50 hurdle.
Meanwhile, a downside break of 10-DMA, around $23.50, will drag the quote back towards the $23.00 horizontal support comprising lows marked in two weeks.
However, any further weakness past $23.00 can make the silver prices vulnerable to retest the monthly low, also the lowest since November 2020, around $22.15.
Silver: Daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.56
|Today Daily Change
|-0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25%
|Today daily open
|23.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.23
|Daily SMA50
|25.27
|Daily SMA100
|26.09
|Daily SMA200
|25.87
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.69
|Previous Daily Low
|22.98
|Previous Weekly High
|23.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.88
|Previous Monthly High
|26.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|24.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.42
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.25
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.17
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.72
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.45
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.88
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.15
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.6
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
