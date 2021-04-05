Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD eases from six-week-old resistance to revisit sub-$25.00 zone

- Silver refreshes intraday low following a pullback from one-week-top.
- Downside break of immediate support line, weakening RSI conditions favor sellers.
- 200-SMA adds to the upside filters before March’s top.
Silver takes offers around $24.81, down 0.31% intraday, during the initial Asian session trading on Tuesday. In doing so, the white metal keeps the recent breakdown of an ascending support line, now resistance, from March 31.
Given the commodity’s ability to break the near-term key support, a horizontal area comprising multiple levels marked since March 25, around $24.40-45 will be important to watch.
Should downward sloping RSI line and a sustained pullback from the key resistance line from February 25 please silver sellers below $24.40, the previous month’s low near $23.80 should return to the charts.
Alternatively, an upside clearance of the nearby resistance line, around $24.90 by the press time, needs validation from a successful break of the $25.00 threshold before directing the bulls toward a 200-SMA level of $25.97.
It’s worth mentioning that the bullion’s ability to cross the $26.00 threshold will be capable of crossing the $27.00 round figure to attack the previous month’s peak near $27.10.
Silver four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.81
|Today Daily Change
|-0.16
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.64%
|Today daily open
|24.97
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25.46
|Daily SMA50
|26.28
|Daily SMA100
|25.65
|Daily SMA200
|24.9
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.98
|Previous Daily Low
|24.25
|Previous Weekly High
|25.11
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.78
|Previous Monthly High
|27.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|23.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.7
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.53
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.49
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.46
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.94
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: In bullish consolidation above 1.1800, overbought RSI warrants caution
EUR/USD is on the verge of a bull pennant breakout on the 1H chart. The main currency pair rallied hard a day before, benefiting from the improved market mood, which downed the safe-haven US dollar.
GBP/USD: Bulls attack 1.3900, seek validation of 200-SMA breakout
GBP/USD stays firm near 12-day top following an upside break of 200-SMA. Resistance line of a two-week-old rising channel guards immediate run-up. Previous resistance line from February 24 adds to the downside filters.
Gold struggles to justify risk-on mood above $1,700
Gold wavers around one-week top, recently on the defensive mode. Markets cheer strong US fundamentals, covid updates and stimulus hopes to welcome traders after a long weekend. Full markets’ reaction to the recently upbeat catalysts, China data will be the key in Asia.
Ripple price seeing light at the end of the tunnel
XRP price has been a wildcard ever since the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a lawsuit against two Ripple executives in late 2020. The price bias has been higher after the December crash, and volatility has been pronounced.
RBA Preview: Optimistic but on hold
The Reserve Bank of Australia is having a monetary policy meeting early on Tuesday, although it is widely anticipated to maintain rates at a record low of 0.1% and its commitment to yield-curve control, maintaining the target for the three-year government bond also at 0.1%.