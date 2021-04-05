Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD eases from six-week-old resistance to revisit sub-$25.00 zone

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Silver refreshes intraday low following a pullback from one-week-top.
  • Downside break of immediate support line, weakening RSI conditions favor sellers.
  • 200-SMA adds to the upside filters before March’s top.

Silver takes offers around $24.81, down 0.31% intraday, during the initial Asian session trading on Tuesday. In doing so, the white metal keeps the recent breakdown of an ascending support line, now resistance, from March 31.

Given the commodity’s ability to break the near-term key support, a horizontal area comprising multiple levels marked since March 25, around $24.40-45 will be important to watch.

Should downward sloping RSI line and a sustained pullback from the key resistance line from February 25 please silver sellers below $24.40, the previous month’s low near $23.80 should return to the charts.

Alternatively, an upside clearance of the nearby resistance line, around $24.90 by the press time, needs validation from a successful break of the $25.00 threshold before directing the bulls toward a 200-SMA level of $25.97.

It’s worth mentioning that the bullion’s ability to cross the $26.00 threshold will be capable of crossing the $27.00 round figure to attack the previous month’s peak near $27.10.

Silver four-hour chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 24.81
Today Daily Change -0.16
Today Daily Change % -0.64%
Today daily open 24.97
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 25.46
Daily SMA50 26.28
Daily SMA100 25.65
Daily SMA200 24.9
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 24.98
Previous Daily Low 24.25
Previous Weekly High 25.11
Previous Weekly Low 23.78
Previous Monthly High 27.08
Previous Monthly Low 23.78
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 24.7
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 24.53
Daily Pivot Point S1 24.49
Daily Pivot Point S2 24
Daily Pivot Point S3 23.76
Daily Pivot Point R1 25.21
Daily Pivot Point R2 25.46
Daily Pivot Point R3 25.94

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

