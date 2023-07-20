Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD eases from over two-month top, bullish potential intact

- Silver struggles to preserve its intraday gains to over a two-month high touched this Thursday.
- The technical setup remains tilted in favour of bulls and supports prospects for further upside.
- A convincing break below the $23.00 mark is needed to negate the near-term positive outlook.
Silver retreats from its highest level since May 11, around the $25.25 region touched this Thursday and drops to a fresh daily low during the early European session. The white metal, however, manages to hold above the $25.00 psychological mark and seems poised to prolong its recent upward trajectory witnessed over the past month or so.
Last week's sustained breakout through the $24.50-$24.60 static barrier, which coincided with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the May-June downfall validates the positive outlook for the XAG/USD. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart are holding in the positive territory and are still far from being in the overbought zone. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for Silver is to the upside and supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move.
From current levels, any subsequent slide below the $25.00 mark is more likely to attract fresh buyers near the $24.75 region, which is followed by the weekly low, around the $24.60 area. The latter coincides with a key resistance breakpoint, now turned support, and should act as a strong base for the XAG/USD. That said, some follow-through selling could drag Silver further towards the $24.00 round figure en route to the $23.65-$23.60 support zone and the $23.20-$23.15 region.
A convincing break below the $23.00 round figure is needed to negate the positive outlook and shift the bias in favour of bearish traders.
On the flip side, the daily swing high, around the $25.25 area, might now act as an immediate hurdle ahead of the $25.50-$25.55 region, above which the XAG/USD might aim to reclaim the $26.00 round figure. Bulls might then aim to challenge the YTD peak, around the $26.10-$26.15 area touched in May. Some follow-through buying will set the stage for an extension of the recent goodish rebound from the vicinity of the $22.00 mark, or a three-month low touched in June.
Silver daily chart
Key levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|25.1
|Today Daily Change
|-0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|25.14
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.42
|Daily SMA50
|23.56
|Daily SMA100
|23.65
|Daily SMA200
|22.85
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.24
|Previous Daily Low
|24.94
|Previous Weekly High
|25.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.75
|Previous Monthly High
|24.53
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.11
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.13
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.98
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.81
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.68
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.27
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.4
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.57
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
