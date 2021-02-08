Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD eases from one-week high, $26.90 offers strong support

- Silver drops below 50% Fibonacci retracement inside following overbought RSI conditions.
- Ascending trend channel, sustained trading beyond 200-HMA and two-week-long rising support line favor bulls.
Silver drops to $27.28 while trimming some of its gains near one week high amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday. Even so, the white metal stays inside a three-day-old bullish chart pattern, i.e. ascending trend channel, while remaining beyond 200-HMA and a short-term rising trend line.
Although the overbought RSI conditions triggered the quote’s latest pullback, buyers can stay hopeful unless the bullion drops below a confluence of 200-HMA and support line of the stated channel, near $26.90.
Also likely to challenge the silver sellers is the support line from January 27, at $26.46 now. Additionally, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of January 27 to February 01, near $26.75, offers an extra filter to the south.
Meanwhile, a 50% Fibonacci retracement level of $27.38 and the upper line of the stated channel, at $27.75 now, can probe the silver buyers trying to revisit the $30.00 psychological magnet.
During the run-up, the $28.00 and the February 02 high near $28.75 can test the bulls.
Silver hourly chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|27.29
|Today Daily Change
|0.44
|Today Daily Change %
|1.64%
|Today daily open
|26.85
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25.91
|Daily SMA50
|25.57
|Daily SMA100
|24.82
|Daily SMA200
|23.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|27.05
|Previous Daily Low
|26.2
|Previous Weekly High
|30.07
|Previous Weekly Low
|25.9
|Previous Monthly High
|27.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|24.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|26.72
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|26.52
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|26.35
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|25.85
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|25.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|27.2
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|27.55
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28.05
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD trades around 0.7700 aims higher
Receding demand for the American currency and record highs in Wall Street pushed AUD/USD higher. The pair holds on to gains ahead of NAB’s Business Confidence.
Gold: Buyers beware of stubborn USD bulls
At the time of writing, gold is trading at $1,836.00 and up some 1.27% on the day, so far, with the US dollar on the back foot to start the week following last week's disappointment in the US Nonfarm Payrolls economic event.
Churchill Capital Corp (CCIV): Shares correct lower as focus remains on merger prospects
Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) extended its slide after opening in the negative territory and touched a session low of $32.66 before staging a modest rebound.
Dogecoin price on the verge of a pullback to $0.06 as indicator flashes sell signals
The best performing ‘meme’ cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, has surged again in the past 24 hours touching $0.084 and potentially forming a double top in the short-term. It seems that the digital asset is poised for a short-term correction before another potential leg up.
US Dollar Index: The 91.00 area offers contention
Sellers failed to drag the index further south of the 91.00 mark, leaving the door open for the continuation of the ongoing recovery in the very near-term at least.