- Silver takes offers after confirming a bearish chart pattern, near intraday low.
- Downbeat RSI adds to the sellers favor, 100-SMA strengthens upside barrier.
Silver refreshes intraday low to $25.78, currently down 1.7%, during Monday’s Asian session. The white metal confirmed a bearish chart pattern, rising wedge, on the four-hour (4H) formation earlier in Asia.
Given the downward sloping RSI adding strength to the bearish chart pattern’s confirmation, silver is likely to revisit the monthly low surrounding $24.80.
Though, the $25.00 round-figure and February 12 low around $25.30 can offer intermediate halts during the quote’s anticipated south-run.
Meanwhile, recovery moves will have 100-SMA as an extra hurdle, in addition to the rising wedge’s support, around $26.00.
If at all the white metal regains $26.00, an ascending resistance line from early March, at $26.70 now, could test the commodity buyers going forward.
Silver four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|25.9
|Today Daily Change
|-0.33
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.26%
|Today daily open
|26.23
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26.39
|Daily SMA50
|26.36
|Daily SMA100
|25.61
|Daily SMA200
|24.57
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|26.32
|Previous Daily Low
|25.88
|Previous Weekly High
|26.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|25.76
|Previous Monthly High
|30.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|25.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|26.15
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|26.05
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|25.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|25.7
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|25.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26.59
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26.85
