Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD drops towards $22.20–10 support zone on US inflation day

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Silver Price remains pressured at one-month low after three-day losing streak.
  • Bearish MACD signals, clear downside break of previous support line, 200-DMA favors XAG/USD sellers.
  • Nine-month-old horizontal support area appears a tough nut to crack for Silver sellers.
  • XAG/USD recovery needs validation from $23.30 and US CPI for July.

Silver Price (XAG/USD) holds lower grounds near $22.70 as bears await the US inflation data on early Thursday. In doing so, the XAG/USD stays depressed at the lowest level in a month after declining in the last three consecutive days.

It’s worth noting that the bearish MACD signals keep the Silver sellers hopeful as the commodity defends the early-week break of the 200-DMA and an upward-sloping support line from early March, now immediate resistance near $23.10.

However, the RSI (14) line is near the oversold territory, suggesting limited downside room for the XAG/USD, which in turn highlights a horizontal area comprising multiple levels marked since November 2022 around $22.20–10. Also acting as a downside filter is the $22.00 round figure.

In a case where the Silver Price drops below $22.00, the early March swing high of around $21.30 will be in the spotlight.

Alternatively, an upside break of the support-turned-resistance line of around $23.10 isn’t an open invitation to the Silver buyers as the 200-DMA hurdle surrounding $23.30 also challenges the bright metal’s upside momentum.

Following that, the tops marked in June and July, respectively around $24.55 and $25.25 should lure the XAG/USD bulls.

Silver Price: Daily chart

Trend: Further downside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 22.69
Today Daily Change 0.02
Today Daily Change % 0.09%
Today daily open 22.67
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 24.26
Daily SMA50 23.7
Daily SMA100 24.06
Daily SMA200 23.22
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 22.94
Previous Daily Low 22.62
Previous Weekly High 24.84
Previous Weekly Low 23.23
Previous Monthly High 25.27
Previous Monthly Low 22.52
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 22.74
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 22.82
Daily Pivot Point S1 22.55
Daily Pivot Point S2 22.43
Daily Pivot Point S3 22.23
Daily Pivot Point R1 22.86
Daily Pivot Point R2 23.06
Daily Pivot Point R3 23.18

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD remains stuck in range below 0.6550, as US CPI awaited

AUD/USD remains stuck in range below 0.6550, as US CPI awaited

AUD/USD is consolidating gains, keeping its range play intact below 0.6550 in Thursday's Asian session. Investors stay cautious amid softening Australian Consumer Inflation Expectations and US-China woes. The US Dollar awaits the key US CPI data for fresh impetus. 

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD holds steady below 1.1000, with eyes on US inflation data

EUR/USD holds steady below 1.1000, with eyes on US inflation data

EUR/USD is treading water within a key technical envelope below 1.1000 in Asia this Thursday. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets on the major ahead of the critical US CPI data, which could influence the Fed policy path and the US Dollar valuations. ECB Economic Bulletin also eyed. 

EUR/USD News

Gold trades just above one-month low, eyes US CPI for fresh impetus

Gold trades just above one-month low, eyes US CPI for fresh impetus

Gold price edges higher during the Asian session on Thursday, albeit lacks follow-through. Bets for more rate hikes by the Federal Reserve underpin the US Dollar and cap the upside. China’s economic woes could lend support to the safe-haven XAU/USD and help limit losses.

Gold News

Aptos price rises 10% in 24 hours features among biggest gainers ahead of $525 million worth of token unlocks

Aptos price rises 10% in 24 hours features among biggest gainers ahead of $525 million worth of token unlocks

Aptos (APT) made a 10% breakout on August 10, catapulting its market value past the 50-day Moving Average (MA) at $6.227 before pulling back. With momentum indicators pointing to a continued uptrend, investors are looking to the oncoming token unlocks event as the pivot for their trades.

Read more

US CPI Preview: Upside surprises likely to boost US Dollar sharply Premium

US CPI Preview: Upside surprises likely to boost US Dollar sharply

The US is scheduled to release the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for July on Thursday, August 10 at 12:30 GMT. This report is expected to be the most significant economic release of the week. Additionally, the weekly Jobless Claims report will be published simultaneously. 

Read more

