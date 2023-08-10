Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD drops towards $22.20–10 support zone on US inflation day

- Silver Price remains pressured at one-month low after three-day losing streak.
- Bearish MACD signals, clear downside break of previous support line, 200-DMA favors XAG/USD sellers.
- Nine-month-old horizontal support area appears a tough nut to crack for Silver sellers.
- XAG/USD recovery needs validation from $23.30 and US CPI for July.
Silver Price (XAG/USD) holds lower grounds near $22.70 as bears await the US inflation data on early Thursday. In doing so, the XAG/USD stays depressed at the lowest level in a month after declining in the last three consecutive days.
It’s worth noting that the bearish MACD signals keep the Silver sellers hopeful as the commodity defends the early-week break of the 200-DMA and an upward-sloping support line from early March, now immediate resistance near $23.10.
However, the RSI (14) line is near the oversold territory, suggesting limited downside room for the XAG/USD, which in turn highlights a horizontal area comprising multiple levels marked since November 2022 around $22.20–10. Also acting as a downside filter is the $22.00 round figure.
In a case where the Silver Price drops below $22.00, the early March swing high of around $21.30 will be in the spotlight.
Alternatively, an upside break of the support-turned-resistance line of around $23.10 isn’t an open invitation to the Silver buyers as the 200-DMA hurdle surrounding $23.30 also challenges the bright metal’s upside momentum.
Following that, the tops marked in June and July, respectively around $24.55 and $25.25 should lure the XAG/USD bulls.
Silver Price: Daily chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.69
|Today Daily Change
|0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09%
|Today daily open
|22.67
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.26
|Daily SMA50
|23.7
|Daily SMA100
|24.06
|Daily SMA200
|23.22
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|22.94
|Previous Daily Low
|22.62
|Previous Weekly High
|24.84
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.23
|Previous Monthly High
|25.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.74
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.82
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.55
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.43
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.23
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.86
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.06
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.18
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
