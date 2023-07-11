Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD drops to near $23 amid recovery in USD Index ahead of US Inflation

- Silver price has corrected to near $23.00 as the USD Index has attempted a recovery move.
- After sustained US payroll additions and higher wage pressure, investors are awaiting inflation numbers.
- Silver price is auctioning in a Rising Channel chart pattern in which each pullback is considered a buying opportunity.
Silver price (XAG/USD) has slipped to near $23.11 after failing to extend the upside above $23.40 in the European session. The white metal has faced pressure as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has recovered after building a base around 101.70. The recovery move in the USD Index is propelled by anxiety among investors ahead of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, which is scheduled for Wednesday at 12:30 GMT.
As per the preliminary report, monthly headline CPI delivered a higher pace of 0.3% vs. the former pace of 0.1%. Also, core inflation that excludes oil and food prices is expected to match the headline CPI pace.
S&P500 futures have posted overnight gains following positive sentiment observed in Monday’s session. The market could go through some tough phases ahead of corporate earnings. Investors are not convinced of resilience in the second-quarter result season as higher interest rates by the Federal Reserve (Fed) and tight credit conditions by commercial banks have weighed heavily on firms’ operating activities.
After sustained payroll additions and higher wage pressure, investors are awaiting inflation numbers for further guidance. In addition to United States inflation data, investors will focus on the Fed’s Beige Book, which is expected to show the current economic situation and the outlook of the economy.
Silver technical analysis
Silver price is auctioning in a Rising Channel chart pattern on a two-hour scale in which each pullback is considered a buying opportunity by the market participants. The white metal is giving a tough fight to the 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) around $23.00.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has slipped back into the 40.00-60.00 range, indicating a non-directional performance.
Silver two-hour chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.08
|Today Daily Change
|-0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26
|Today daily open
|23.14
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.09
|Daily SMA50
|23.7
|Daily SMA100
|23.42
|Daily SMA200
|22.7
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.16
|Previous Daily Low
|22.75
|Previous Weekly High
|23.31
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.52
|Previous Monthly High
|24.53
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.11
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.91
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.61
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.47
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.28
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.42
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.68
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
