- Silver turns lower for the sixth successive day and drops to a nearly four-week low.
- Acceptance below the 61.8% Fibo. level and the $19.00 mark favour bearish traders.
- Attempted recovery moves could be seen as a selling opportunity and remain capped.
Silver meets with a fresh supply near the $19.15 area on Monday and turns lower for the sixth straight day. The white metal drops to a nearly four-week low during the early European session and is now looking to prolong the slide further below the $19.00 mark.
From a technical perspective, the emergence of fresh selling near the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the July-August move and a subsequent break below the aforementioned handle favour bearish traders. Furthermore, oscillators on the daily chart are holding deep in the negative territory and are still far from being in the oversold zone. This, in turn, supports prospects for a further near-term depreciating move for the XAG/USD.
Hence, some follow-through weakness towards testing the next relevant support, around the $18.45-$18.40 area, now looks like a distinct possibility. The downward trajectory could further get extended and the XAG/USD could eventually drop back to challenge the YTD low, around the $18.15 zone touched in July. This is closely followed by the $18.00 round-figure mark, which if broken decisively should pave the way for an extension of the downfall.
On the flip side, recovery beyond the daily swing high, around the $19.15 region (61.8% Fibo. level), might now be seen as a selling opportunity and remain capped near the $19.40-$19.50 area. The latter marks a static support breakpoint and coincides with the 50% Fibo. level. This, in turn, should act as a pivotal point, above which a bout of a short-covering move could allow the XAG/USD to aim back to reclaim the $20.00 psychological mark.
Silver daily chart
Key levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|18.95
|Today Daily Change
|-0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.58
|Today daily open
|19.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|19.94
|Daily SMA50
|20.01
|Daily SMA100
|21.49
|Daily SMA200
|22.6
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|19.58
|Previous Daily Low
|19.03
|Previous Weekly High
|20.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|19.03
|Previous Monthly High
|20.37
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.15
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|19.24
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|19.37
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|18.86
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|18.67
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|18.31
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|19.42
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|19.77
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|19.96
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears eye parity as US dollar catches fresh bid
EUR/USD is falling towards the parity market in the early European session. The US dollar resumes the previous week's recovery rally amid the hawkish Fed expectations. The euro looks vulnerable amid the deepening EU energy crisis and growth risks.
GBP/USD drops back towards 1.1800 amid amid renewed USD buying
GBP/USD is turning south towards 1.1800, as the US dollar regains the upside traction in the European morning. Markets remain unnerved amid Chinese stimulus bets and the European energy crisis. All eyes remain on the Fed's Jackson Hole event this week.
Gold refreshes day’s low near $1,740, Jackson Hole hogs limelight
Gold price has given a downside break of $1,745.02-1,749.15 territory and has refreshed day’s low at $1,744.00. The odds of a 50 bps rate hike by the Fed are accelerating vigorously. A decline in US Durable Goods Orders in times of soaring inflation will impact the DXY prices.
Tezos price hints at steepening recent crash through retest of $1.33
Tezos Price has collected liquidity resting above $1.95 and $1.66 levels, as discussed in the previous article. Now, investors can look at the liquidity resting below July swing lows and equal lows formed at $1.33.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!