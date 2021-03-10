Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD drops below $26.00 as 50-SMA rejected bulls

- Silver fails to extend Tuesday’s breakout of two-week-old resistance line, now support.
- Confluence of 100, 200-SMA marks a key hurdle to the north, $25 adds to the downside filters.
Silver stays heavy around $25.80, down 0.35% intraday, while extending the previous day’s pullback on early Wednesday. In doing so, the white metal fades break of the earlier resistance line stretched from February 25 as 50-SMA recalls the sellers.
Considering the receding bullish strength of the MACD, silver may drop towards immediate support line, previous resistance, near $25.20.
However, the commodity’s weakness past-$25.20, needs validation from $25.00 and the monthly low, also the lowest since late January, near $24.85, to call back the bears eyeing the yearly bottom close to $24.20.
Meanwhile, an upside break of 50- SMA level of $26.00 will not assure the bullion’s run-up as a confluence of 100 and 200-SMA near $26.75-80 offers a key hurdle to the north.
In a case where silver buyers conquer $26.80, the late February tops close to $28.35 should return to the charts.
Silver four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|25.84
|Today Daily Change
|-0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27%
|Today daily open
|25.91
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26.82
|Daily SMA50
|26.46
|Daily SMA100
|25.45
|Daily SMA200
|24.23
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|26.14
|Previous Daily Low
|25.04
|Previous Weekly High
|27.08
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.83
|Previous Monthly High
|30.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|25.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.72
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.46
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|25.26
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.6
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.16
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26.35
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26.79
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|27.44
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
