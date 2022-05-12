- Silver prices stabilize around 22-month low after the biggest drop in eight months.
- Clear break of 50% Fibonacci retracement level directs bears toward September 2019 peak.
- Corrective pullback needs validation from eight-month-old horizontal resistance, previous support.
Silver (XAG/USD) bears take a breather after the biggest daily fall since September 2021, taking rounds to $20.60-80 during Friday’s Asian session.
The bright metal dropped to the lowest levels since July 2020 the previous day while breaking the 50% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of its run-up from March 2020 to February 2021.
In addition to the downside break of the key Fibo. level, bearish MACD signals and broad risk-off mood also keep XAG/USD sellers hopeful to visit the September 2019 high, around $19.65.
That said, the $20.00 psychological magnet may offer an intermediate halt during the fall whereas February 2020 high of around $19.00 could lure the silver bears past $19.65.
Alternatively, the corrective pullback may initially aim for the aforementioned Fibonacci retracement level near $20.85.
Following that, lows marked during September and December 2021, close to $21.40, could challenge the silver buyers.
Silver: Daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|20.71
|Today Daily Change
|-0.87
|Today Daily Change %
|-4.03%
|Today daily open
|21.58
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.53
|Daily SMA50
|24.5
|Daily SMA100
|23.91
|Daily SMA200
|23.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|21.97
|Previous Daily Low
|21.24
|Previous Weekly High
|23.28
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.1
|Previous Monthly High
|26.22
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.68
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|21.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|21.52
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|21.22
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|20.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|20.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|21.95
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|22.32
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|22.68
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD steady following sell-off to fresh cycle lows
AUD/USD is starting out the day flat in Asia following another sell-off to fresh cycle lows weighed by a sea of red on Wall Street while the greenback attracts a safe-haven bid again on Thursday. Aussie has tracked global shares falling to their lowest point in 18-months.
EUR/USD takes on the lowest level since 2017, parity now eyed
EUR/USD falls to fresh bearish cycle lows as the US reaches a new 20-year high. Risk-off sentiment is supporting a flight to the US dollar. Global shares are at their lowest point in 18-months, supporting the greenback to a fresh 20-year-high.
Gold sees a drop to near $1,800 as odds of a Fed’s bumper rate hike bolsters
Gold Price is continuously dropping south as raising odds of a bumper rate hike by the Fed in its June monetary policy are punishing the precious metal. The bright metal extended its losses on Thursday after establishing below the two-day low at $1,832.07.
Is LUNA price unrecoverable at this point?
Should traders consider LUNA as a no-trade asset until further notice? LUNA price is one of the largest crashes in Crypto history. Unpredictable price action is likely to continue.
Stagflation concerns continue to dominate markets
Stagflation concerns continued to dominate financial markets this week. Stock market implied volatility remained elevated despite main indices recovering on Tuesday and Wednesday.