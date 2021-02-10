Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD defends key support above $27

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • Silver bulls trying hard to fight back control on Wednesday.
  • A bounce towards $28 cannot be ruled amid bullish RSI.
  • Bull cross on the 4H chart favors the XAG bulls.

Having faced rejection just shy of the $28 mark, Silver (XAG/USD) tumbled on Tuesday, now consolidating the downside above the $27 level.

The bull-bear tug-of-war seems to extend in the European session, as the price continues range within a rising wedge formation since February 2 on the four-hour chart.

Silver Price Chart: Four-hour 

With Tuesday’s fall, the metal confronts the critical cap around $27.25, which is the confluence of the rising trendline support, 50-simple moving average (SMA) and 21-SMA.

A breach of the latter could validate a rising wedge breakdown, opening floors for a test of the measured target at $25.30.

Ahead of that, the 100-SMA cushion at $26.42 as well as 200-SMA at $26.25 would come into play.

However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) holds above the midline, although trading flattish around 55.00, keeps the buyers hopeful.

Therefore, so long as the spot manages to hold onto the 50-SMA support, a bounce towards Tuesday’s high of $27.81 cannot be ruled.

Silver Additional levels

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 27.39
Today Daily Change 0.17
Today Daily Change % 0.62
Today daily open 27.22
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 26.11
Daily SMA50 25.73
Daily SMA100 24.88
Daily SMA200 23.22
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 27.81
Previous Daily Low 27.06
Previous Weekly High 30.07
Previous Weekly Low 25.9
Previous Monthly High 27.92
Previous Monthly Low 24.19
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 27.35
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 27.52
Daily Pivot Point S1 26.92
Daily Pivot Point S2 26.62
Daily Pivot Point S3 26.17
Daily Pivot Point R1 27.66
Daily Pivot Point R2 28.11
Daily Pivot Point R3 28.41

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds high ground above 1.21 amid upbeat mood

EUR/USD holds high ground above 1.21 amid upbeat mood

EUR/USD has been holding onto its gains above 1.21, as the dollar remains on the back foot. Investors remain upbeat about US fiscal stimulus while shrugging off Europe's slow vaccination campaign. US inflation and Fed Chair Powell's speech are awaited. 

EUR/USD News

Dogecoin fever spreads to China as it prepares for a 22% downswing

Dogecoin fever spreads to China as it prepares for a 22% downswing

Dogecoin has been the most significant contributor to the crypto-related chatter on various social media channels. The ‘Meme Coin’ rallied again, surpassing the previous record high, and achieved a new all-time high of $0.089. 

Read more

XAU/USD clings to gains near $1845 region

XAU/USD clings to gains near $1845 region

Gold edged higher for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday amid softer USD. The upbeat market mood, an uptick in the US bond yields kept a lid on any further gains. Investors now look forward to the US consumer inflation figures for some trading impetus.

Gold news

US Consumer Price Index January Preview: Can consumer demand spur prices?

US Consumer Price Index January Preview: Can consumer demand spur prices?

Inflation is expected to remain quiescent in January with consumer prices moving in the narrow range of the last six months. Headline annual CPI to rise, core to fall. Fed inflation averaging policy has obviated market interest.

Read more

US Dollar Index in fresh lows near 90.30 ahead of US CPI, Powell

US Dollar Index in fresh lows near 90.30 ahead of US CPI, Powell

The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), remains on the back footing so far this week and now tests fresh lows near 90.30.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures