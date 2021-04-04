Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD defends 200-DMA amid bearish RSI

- Silver’s daily closing above 200-DMA on Friday revives the bullish trades.
- But bearish RSI on the daily chart keeps the sellers hopeful.
- 21-DMA at $25.44 could act as a strong resistance for XAG/USD.
Silver (XAG/USD) is clinging onto the critical support while wavering around the $25 mark amid holiday-thinned Easter Monday trading.
That support $24.93 is where the 200-daily moving average (DMA) lies. Note that the price managed to recapture the latter and closed Thursday above it, extending its recovery from over one-month lows.
Although the bulls appear to lack follow-through bias, as the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) continues to trade within the bearish territory, limiting further upside attempts.
Immediate resistance aligns at $25.44, the horizontal 21-DMA, above which the powerful 100-DMA barrier at $25.66 could be retested.
Silver Price Chart: Daily
Alternatively, a breach of the 200-DMA support could once again expose the multi-week troughs at $23.78.
Ahead of that, the bears may need to tackle the $24 psychological mark.
Silver Additional levels
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.99
|Today Daily Change
|0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|24.97
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25.46
|Daily SMA50
|26.28
|Daily SMA100
|25.65
|Daily SMA200
|24.9
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.98
|Previous Daily Low
|24.25
|Previous Weekly High
|25.11
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.78
|Previous Monthly High
|27.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|23.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.7
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.53
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.49
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.46
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.94
