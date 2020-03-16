XAG/USD is trading at its lowest since 2009.

The level to beat for sellers is the 12.00 support.

Silver daily chart

XAG/USD fell dramatically sending the metal to its lowest since 2009. The market is currently bouncing slightly near the 13.00 figure however, XAG/USD remains vulnerable to further selling. Despite the 100bps cut from the Fed, the metal can't find any traction.

Silver four-hour chart

Silver is trading well below the main SMAs as sellers remain in full control. A break below the 12.00 figure can spark deeper losses towards the 11.00 and 10.00 price levels. Conversely, resistance is seen near the 13.50, 14.00 and 15.50 levels.